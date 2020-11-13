Smellovision, Lennon UFO, SWAT Bots and More Mysterious News Briefly — November 13, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — November 13, 2020

Israeli scientists say they’ve created a digital “smell map” that can recreate any smell with just 200 molecules and will soon allow cellphones and TVs to offer “smellovision.” Any ideas on what smell to use to let us know the incoming call was actually accidentally butt-dialed?

The Security company Stealth Technologies has joined forces with Australia’s national science agency, the CSIRO, to use CSIRO’s CSIRO’s Wildcat SLAM technology, which enables robots to work together in teams, to create swarms of security robots. Sure, 2020 is bad, but do we really need SWAT bots?

DNA analysis of prehistoric remains discovered in Austria have identified them as twins dating back 40,000 years, making them the earliest twins ever found. One was buried with mammoth ivory beads around his pelvis while the other wore a necklace made of mollusks and a fox tooth. Apparently, dressing twins identically hadn’t caught on yet.

Proving the Internet isn’t the only place where items from the past will come back to haunt you, researchers are now looking for traces of carbon14 or radiocarbon in rings of ancient trees as indicators of the occurrence of a supernova that bombarded Earth with cosmic rays. No, the rings don’t tell you if the supernova is celebrating a birthday.

If you’re not very good at Pokémon Ruby, get ready to feel worse. A pet fish in a specially modified display aquarium needed just 3,000 hours to win a game of Pokémon Ruby. The only drawback was that the fish had no hand to high-five its tank mates.

Christie’s auction house is selling a collection of vintage NASA photographs, including the first space selfie – a 1965 self-portrait taken by Buzz Aldrin during the 1966 Gemini XII mission. Showing how tiny those Gemini capsules were, his crewmate had no room to float by and photobomb.

The penthouse apartment on New York’s East Side where John Lennon lived for a time with girlfriend May Pang and where he claimed to have seen a UFO while standing naked on the balcony is for sale for $5.5 million. It’s a safe bet that when Lennon saw the UFO, he didn’t exclaim, “Oh no!”

Honda is the first company to be approved by the Japanese government to sell Level 3 autonomous cars, which means the next Honda Legends will be equipped with the newly approved automated driving equipment ‘Traffic Jam Pilot’ that takes over in congested traffic on a freeway and steers the vehicle safely. Just the thing for drivers still learning how to steer while flashing truckers.

Days after it was reported stolen from the Bigfoot Discovery Museum, police responding to a call of a suspicious figure on a road in the mountains north of Santa Cruz found the missing 4-foot-tall, 200-pound wooden Bigfoot statue and returned it to the museum near Felton. This is California, so the Bigfoot must be quarantined before being put back on display.

Virgin Hyperloop announced it has successfully transported the first humans in one of its two-seat XP-2 hyperloop pods — company co-founder and CTO Josh Giegel and Director of Passenger Experience Sara Luchian – in a six-second, 107 mph trip at Virgin Hyperloop’s DevLoop test site in Las Vegas. Needless to say, both were hyper and loopy.

Wildlife officials in the state of Georgia are getting reports of 4-foot-long Argentine black and white tegu lizards that have a taste for eggs, especially quail and gopher tortoise eggs. They should reach out to their counterparts in Louisiana for remedies and recipes.

The Russian city of Kaliningrad has finally decided to demolish the 21-story House of Soviets building that ran out of money in 1985 and was never completed, but is best known for a combination of exterior features that make it look like a giant robot’s head. They were probably holding out for a sentimental bailout from Bender on “Futurama.”