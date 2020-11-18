Stonehenge: UFOs, Secret Aircraft and High Strangeness

It was around 11:00 p.m. on September 26, 1994, when a small, twin-tailed aircraft crash-landed onto the lengthy runway at Boscombe Down; it is situated in the English county of Wiltshire and only 6.2 miles from none other than Stonehenge. At around the time of the incident, a number of aviation enthusiasts were listening in on air-band radios and were aware that something untoward had taken place. The following day, several of those same enthusiasts drove to the installation – which is near to the A303 road and not at all far from the famous Stonehenge – and were apprehended by local police who had set up road-blocks to keep away prying eyes. Before being ushered away, however, a number of people succeeded in catching sight of a disabled aircraft. It was situated at the end of the runway and, aside from its twin-tail fins, was completely covered over by tarpaulins. Air Force Monthly magazine was soon on the trail of the truth. In the November 1994 issue of the magazine, investigative writers noted that in the wake of the crash both a Boeing 757 and a C-5 Galaxy arrived at Boscombe Down. The story continued that the secret plane was loaded aboard the Galaxy and flown to “Air Force plant 42 at Palmdale, California.” Air Force Monthly suggested that the aircraft “…was a TR-3A, the existence of which the U.S. Government has yet to officially acknowledge.” The subsonic, stealth TR-3A – also referred to as the Black Manta – remains an enigma, since its existence has never been officially confirmed. Now, let’s take a look at the connection between Stonehenge and the Men in Black.

Only hours after briefly seeing a cigar-shaped UFO hovering near Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England on December 25, 1985, Sandra Green – who was driving home, in the early hours, after a late night Christmas Eve party in the English city of Bath – had a bizarre dream. In it, three Men in Black warned Sandra to keep her nose out of UFOs. They were – as they usually are – cadaverous “slightly dead”-looking MIB. As for the warning, it was one of those “or else”-type threats that the MIB are so skilled at making. The dream was so graphic it led Sandra to believe that the MIB had the ability to literally get inside her dreams, manipulate those very same dreams, and issue a bone-chilling warning – one which she has still not forgotten. Sandra shared the story with me on the evening of September 9, 2014 – the facts of the affair still firmly fixed in her mind and her memory after close to thirty years. And, I have to say, it wasn’t just the facts that were fixed in Sandra’s mind: it was cold fear, too. Even across a transatlantic telephone call I could sense that all was not well. I messaged Sandra a few days later, in an effort to clarify a couple of things she mentioned to me. She did not reply. She still hasn’t. A sign of something? I hoped not.

Nick Redfern at legendary Stonehenge

Just twenty-four miles from Stonehenge is another enticing location filled with ancient, standing stones: the village of Avebury. It was at Avebury, one night in the early 1960s, that something very weird happened – and, for the person, terrifying. The witness to this particularly weird case was a middle-aged lady who had lived in the small village of Avebury, England all of her adult life and who was fascinated by archaeological history. She would often stroll among Avebury’s famous stones at night, marveling at their creation and musing upon their history. It was on the night in question that she had been out walking at around 10:30 p.m. when she was both startled and amazed to see a small ball of light, perhaps two-feet in diameter, gliding slowly through the stones – a definitive UFO. Transfixed and rooted to the spot, she watched as it closed in on her at a height of about twelve feet. The ball then stopped fifteen feet or so from her, and small amounts of what looked like liquid metal slowly and silently dripped from it to the ground. Then, in an instant, the ball exploded in a bright, white flash. For a moment she was blinded by its intensity and instinctively fell to her knees. When her eyes cleared, however, she was faced with a horrific sight. The ball of light had gone, but on the ground in front of her was what she could only describe as a monstrous, writhing worm. The woman did not wait to see what might have happened next.

One of the mystery-filled stones of Avebury, Wiltshire, England (Nick Redfern)

Now, let’s leave the Earth behind and head off to Mars, so to speak. September 24, 2015, was the date when the United Kingdom’s Express newspaper splashed a feature titled: “Has Stonehenge been found on Mars? Ancient ‘alien’ stone circle discovered on Red Planet.” It’s hardly surprising the story caught the attention of many people. “Mr. Enigma,” the person who revealed the mystery at his YouTube channel, said that what could be seen in one of NASA’s very own photos was “…a perfectly circular platform with a strange cluster of stones emerging from it.” He added: “I know the formation is not an exact match, nor am I saying it is, indeed, a Stonehenge set up. I am just saying there is something strange about this area and it looks very much like the mysterious ancient stone circle of Stonehenge. Could the builders of Stonehenge have visited Mars and did they build the same thing there? Or did we have visitors who taught us how to build these things and do the same for long-lost beings on Mars as well? Or is this just another face on Mars illusion?”