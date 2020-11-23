Strange Alien-Like Carving Found in a Bulgarian Mound in the World’s Oldest Town

Aliens in ancient Egypt helping build the pyramids? Believable. Aliens in pre-Columbian Central America inspiring drawings of spaceships? Sure. Aliens in ancient Bulgaria? Sorry, we’re gonna need some proof. Well, this might be it. An archaeologist digging in the settlement mound of the oldest town in Bulgaria discovered a small artifact carved with what looks suspiciously like a classic Grey alien face with large almond eyes and an oversized head. If it’s real, why Bulgaria?

“Many are likening it [the mask or figurine] to… an alien in a space suit.”

The clay piece (see pictures here) was found by a team led by Professor Vasily Nikolov excavating what was once the town of Provadia Solnitsata (Salinas de Provadia) near the present-day town of Provadia in northeastern Bulgaria. The lines carved into the triangular clay artifact make it look like an alien face – a miniature version of a large mask – and has two holes drilled in the upper corners, suggesting it was worn as a necklace. Adding to the mask-like design is the fact that the flip side is indented.

“[The face] has shaped eyebrows, a stylized nose, and elliptical eyes. The artifact was most probably a status symbol hanging on the chest of the person worthy of it. It is interesting that the artifact does have even a hint of a mouth. That is certainly not accidental and bears its own symbolism. The emphasis is on the eyes – their shape, their size as well as the vertical polished bands beneath them are saying a lot more than the missing mouth.”

They’re not saying “it’s aliens” to Archeology in Bulgaria, but it definitely looks like one. Why would aliens be visiting of Provadia Solnitsata in the 5th millennium BCE at the end of the Chalcolithic (Copper) Age just prior to the start of the Bronze Age? One clue might be that Solnitsata was the site of a massive salt mining operation at a time when today’s most common spice was a precious commodity. Salt was so valued back then that Solnitsata, which supplied salt across the Balkans, was walled to protect its residents and the mining operation from invaders and early pretzel makers. Could salt be a reason why aliens might have visited Provadia Solnitsata, prompting someone to capture their likeness on a stone necklace?

It turns out that a number of people claiming to have been abducted by aliens report having a craving for salt upon their return. This could be due to a loss of bodily fluids voluntarily or by force. Are aliens taking salt-filled fluids for examination or consumption? The carved artifact from Provadia Solnitsata could be the missing link to proving this theory.

Or … it could be the carving of an owl, a praying mantis or some other animal. Professor Nikolov thinks it’s a mixture of anthropomorphic and zoomorphic features, and is “categorically connected with the male beginning” but he doesn’t elaborate. The professor ahs found another alien-like artifact with a triangular face in southeast Bulgaria he calls “the goddess with hair in a bun.” And a prehistoric settlement near Telish in northwest Bulgaria has yielded artifacts resembling “space rockets” and more goddesses with triangular faces. Evidence or art? Other pieces of jewelry were discovered at Provadia Solnitsata, lending credence to the fact that this was once a town made rich by salt. However, all good things come to an end – climate change dried up the sources of salt and the resulting economic recession caused infighting amongst the citizens. Before they could switch to another line of work, an earthquake destroyed the city and covered it with the soil that is the mound today.

Does the clay face represent aliens, an animal, a person, a goddess or something else? Until more are found, the needle rests on ‘interesting but uncertain’.