Strange Creatures in the Water That Aren’t Lake Monsters or Sea Serpents

When it comes to mysterious creatures and water, it’s all but inevitable that we think of the likes of sea serpents and lake-monsters. There are, however, other strange beasts that spend significant amounts of time in water. As you will now see. Within Scottish lore and legend there are tales of what we can term as wolf-men, but which for the Scots the creatures are known as Wulvers – and which spend much of their time in deep waters. Krystin Scott says of these very often water-based wolf-men that: “Wulvers are fond of fishing and are sometimes called the Fishing Werewolf. They can create fishing supplies out of resources that surround them, either stealing or making them by hand. They are frequently spotted fishing for their daily meal of Sillaks and Piltaks while perched upon a small rock known as a Wulver’s Stane which is located in a deep water loch. Wulvers are patient creatures and can spend hours upon hours catching fish. Wulvers are also powerful swimmers and use their speed to catch fast moving fish in the rivers and small lochs nearby.” Now, what about Bigfoot? You may not think about the legendary, hairy creatures having an affinity to water. You should, though: more than a few witnesses will testify they are skilled swimmers. The North American Wood Ape Conservancy say: “Swimming must be examined alongside the terrestrial gait of the wood ape since it appears to be an important means of locomotion throughout the range of this species in North America, especially on the west coast. Circumstantial evidence, such as reports of the presence of wood apes on small islands off the coast of British Columbia, has suggested they swim. Observations of wood apes actually swimming have confirmed this.”

Lisa Shiel, who has had personal interactions with the Bigfoot creatures, has uncovered an example of Bigfoot in the water from the 19th century. She outlines the story: “In the 1830s, reports emerged from the area around Fish Lake, Indiana, of a four-foot-tall ‘wild child’ loitering in the vicinity – and swimming in the lake.” Shiel continues: “In another incident that took place in September 1967, a fisherman casting his net on the delta of the Nooksack River in Washington State felt something tug on his net. A moment later something began dragging his net upstream. When he shined his flashlight at the thief, he saw a hairy hominid in the river hauling in the net.”” A third case comes from the people who run the website, Today in Bigfoot History! They state: “William Drexler’s campsite overlooked Phantom Ship Island. He had just finished his sausage and egg breakfast and was smoking his morning pipe, just looking out over Crater Lake. That is when he noticed something moving on Phantom Ship Island.”

For those who may be wondering, Phantom Ship Island is a small, craggy island on Crater Lake that takes its name from its “ghost-ship”-like appearance, which is particularly noticeable when the mist hovers low and thick. The story continues: “Drexler got out his binoculars. It took him a minute or two before he was able to get a good bead on the moving figure. What Drexler saw was a brownish grey Bigfoot, obviously soaking wet, stretching out on some rocks near the water’s edge. The creature was luxuriated. Drexler watched the creature for awhile lounge in the sun. Then after a bit the Bigfoot climbed to the other side of the island and Drexler lost sight of it.” Canada is next on the list. It is the home of a small, hair-covered, ape-like creature. Its name is the Memegwesi. Legend says they are primitive creatures that are a major part of the lore of the Ojibwe, Cree, Innu, Metis, Algonquin, and Menominee Indians. They are hairy things, around four feet tall at adulthood, and, according to legend, have had a good relationship with the Indians for many centuries. They are significantly developed too, having a language and also the ability to construct sturdy canoes, in which they hunt for fish.

Now, we come to the case of a strange creature seen not entering the water, but leaving it. The story goes back to the latter part of the 1960s. And it revolves around a woman named Mabel Walsh. She encountered – in Narrabeen, a beachside suburb of Sydney – something extremely weird. While driving home late one April 1968 evening with her nephew, John, Mabel was shocked to fleetingly see an approximately four-foot-tall animal emerge from the watery depths and shuffle its way into the heart of nearby scrub-land. It was a creature that Mabel would never forget, even though it was in view for only mere seconds. Gray in color, with what looked like a tough, leathery skin, it had a snout resembling that of an anteater, a slim trunk, long back legs, and a pair of short forelimbs that dangled as it waddled along – sideways, no less – by the edge of the road, before vanishing into the scrub.[/caption]

What all of this demonstrates is that it’s not just the likes of long-necked lake-monsters that can be found in the depths of lakes, seas, and lagoons: there are other, weirder things in the depths, too!