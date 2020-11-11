Strange Creatures That Have the Power to Create Terror

There’s no doubt that when people have close encounters with the likes of Bigfoot, M.I.B., and even lake-monsters, emotions soar high. Amazement and excitement are obviously two emotions that stand out. Then, there is the matter of fear. Of course, should you be lucky enough (or unlucky enough!) to run into a Bigfoot, a Nessie, and so on, there’s going to be a little bit of concern, particularly if your encounter is an extremely close one. All of this is totally natural. There is, however, another angle that relates to the fear aspect. It’s a very strange and creepy aspect. It’s as if all of these abominable “things” can deliberately instill high levels of terror in us. With that said, let us have a look at some examples of this “created terror.” We’ll begin with Scotland’s most famous monster. You know the one, of course: Nessie. Or, rather, the Nessies. There’s no doubt that, in terms of Nessie lore, July 22, 1933 was both history-making and groundbreaking. That was the date upon which Mr. and Mrs. George Spicer had an encounter with a large and lumbering beast at Loch Ness that, clearly, as Mr. Spicer’s words demonstrated, they wished had never occurred.

Most people would likely love to see one of the Nessies. Not the Spicers: it was a traumatic and terrifying event they tried their very best to forget. As the pair drove along the road that links Foyers and Dores, and in a southerly direction, Mrs. Spicer suddenly screamed. And she had a very good reason to scream. Somewhere in the region of 600 feet in front of them a bizarre-looking animal loomed out of the bushes that dominated the roadside – and it vanished down towards the loch. If that had been me I would have been amazed and excited. The Spicers were not. George Spicer described the animal as being hideous, an absolute affront against nature. What particularly struck Spicer – and which provoked his comments – was the way the thing moved. It did not do so like any normal animal. Rather, it lumbered across in a series of odd jerks and coils; something which, for Spicer and his wife, was reminiscent of a massive, writhing worm. They even felt there was something malignant and not right about the beast. For the Spicers, they wished they had never seen the terror-inducing monster.

Now, let’s move onto Bigfoot. There are far more than a few reports on record in which witnesses in close proximity to Bigfoot have reported feeling inexplicably terrified, nauseous, confused, disoriented, dizzy, light-headed, and physically unable to move. This may not be due to sheer terror and the pounding flood of massive amounts of Adrenalin coursing through the bloodstream. The culprit may be something called infrasound. In simple terms, infrasound is an extremely low frequency sound, one which is significantly lower than 20HZ, the typical extreme of human hearing. Melissa Adair, an expert on the hairy thing of the woods, says: “People who work with elephants have reported, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, disorientation and weakness as a result of being exposed to the infrasound that elephants produce. The known effects of infrasound on humans include feelings of intense fear or awe. Bigfoot researchers have reported similar symptoms that seem to come on suddenly when out in the field. Are we being ‘zapped’???” That may be exactly what is happening.

I have countless cases of the Men in Black and the Women in Black who were terrified by their creepy visitors. Yet again, though, it wasn’t a normal sense of fear. Rather, it was an inexplicable, over-the-top sense of terror. A perfect example comes from “A Hesitant Believer,” who had a very bizarre experience in Florida in 2008. He told me: “I worked as a bar manager at a sports bar in Tampa, Florida, and at 2:00 AM I cashed out the servers and sent them home and closed down the kitchen. The bar itself closed at 3:00 AM, but my last few barflies stumbled out before 2:30. I closed out the credit cards, counted the register, abused my free credits on the jukebox, and sat down to wait out the clock. At about ten minutes to three a couple walked in. I told them it was last call and cash only at this point, and locked the doors behind them, not even really paying attention to them (rude, I know, but after 12 hours, give me a break). When I did notice them, I began to feel uneasy [italics mine]”

“AHB” continued: “He had incredibly pale skin that showed blue veins underneath (I had turned on all of the house lights by this point, so they stood out in stark contrast), a very high forehead, prominent cheekbones, and deep-set, large, brilliant blue eyes, possibly the most vibrant blue I have ever seen. He had thin, dry, unhealthy-looking silvery-grey hair pulled back in a ponytail, with seemingly random dark brown patches in it, as if he gave a half-assed attempt to dye it and gave up halfway through the process. The woman, who was about 5’6, emaciated, and looked about mid-20s, wore a black evening gown with elbow-length satin gloves and had a clashing bright green knit shawl around her shoulders. She had a short bob haircut with bangs, though it really looked like a poorly cared-for wig. She had the same high forehead, cheekbones, and blue eyes as her partner, although her eyes were more narrow and slightly slanted. Neither one had eyebrows. The whole experience seemed dream-like to me, and I almost wanted to believe I had hallucinated it.”

Yet again, there was a feeling of things not being as they should be, and a growing fear of the strange pair. Just perhaps, all of these strange creatures have the ability to utilize infrasound when it’s needed. An intriguing and unsettling theory, to be sure.