The Bizarre Tale of the Haunted Website

There have been various ghostly legends and tales told throughout the ages, their truth very often obscured by the mists of time. While these stories go back centuries, such tales also have managed to worm their way into the modern age, embedding themselves within our technology and modern habits. This can be seen especially on the Internet, which has managed to spawn all manner of modern urban legends for which it is not always exactly clear what is true and what is pure fiction. One such story that has made the rounds in recent times concerns a mysterious website that is said to be haunted, cursed, or both.

Like many Internet legends, the tale of the haunted website has a rather in-depth backstory. According to the lore there was a little girl born in the 18th century, and although it is unknown what her original name was, she is mostly referred to as “Repleh Snatas.” She was apparently born after her parents suffered through several miscarriages, so for them her birth was considered a bit of a miracle, especially since she turned out to be a very healthy and seemingly normal baby girl, but things would turn out to be quite sinister. It is said that as the baby grew it was noticed that she had a strangely shaped birthmark on her face, and although the parents didn’t think much of it at first, rumors began to swirl around their village. People began to claim that the odd birthmark was actually the mark of the Devil himself, which caused people to react to the girl with either fear, animosity, or some combination of both. The dark tale says that, although her mother loved her, the father became more and more convinced that the rumors were true, and that his daughter had been marked by Satan. He took to forbidding her to go outside until after midnight, and as his obsession with the Devil grew he supposedly took to locking “Repleh” in a room full of mirrors, and told not to look into them because her visage would cause them to crack and allow the Devil into this world. Pretty creepy stuff already, but it gets even weirder.

The abuse directed towards Repleh by her father apparently became worse, with him putting her through various tortures in order to try and drive the Devil out, and as this was going on he is described as rapidly losing his grip on reality. He became an eccentric recluse, never leaving his cursed daughter out of his site for even a moment, and then one day it all came to a head and he just snapped. According to the legend he then brutally murdered his daughter, as well as his wife, before then killing himself. It is said that the bodies of Repleh and her mother were lashed to a tree in the forest facing opposite directions, and that neither one of them ever received a proper burial, with Repleh being just unceremoniously interred right there under the tree she had been tied to. The father supposedly did all of this grim work thinking this would purge the world of the evil, but instead Repleh remained.

The original legend tied to Repleh is that the spirit lurks about mirrors, gravitating towards them as a moth does to a flame, and that it is possible to contact her through these mirrors. Traditionally, it was said that if you want to make her appear you must be alone in a darkened room at exactly midnight and write the name words “Repleh Snatas” backwards on a mirror six times by candlelight, and if you do it right the mirror will then crack and she will supposedly appear in the fractured mirror image behind you. She will then communicate with the one who summoned her, but you are never to turn around and try to look at her directly, as this will make her angry and she will either attack you or kill you, depending on her mood. In order to make her go away, you are supped to blow out the candle while saying “Repleh,” after which she will vanish and leave you alone in the dark room once again. This was the common legend, but it also seems Repleh has managed to make her way into the Internet world.

The new twist on the legend is that there is a website devoted to her memory, simply called “Repleh Snatas.” In order to view the page, you must first gain access, but the site is said to open for some, and not for others. It is unknown why this should be, but some people simply cannot get onto the site, even after switching devices, no matter how many times they try. If one is “lucky” enough to get in, they will be treated to a collage of creepy photographs allegedly of Repleh, as well as cryptic, spooky messages in her honor, all accompanied by unsettling, off-kilter music in the background. This opening page is another hurdle to cross, and there seems to be nothing else one can do here, no links, no boxes to type something into, just a wall of eerie creepiness. In some versions of the tale, if you access the site there will be a message or even a voice that tells the visitor to come back at midnight.

If you do access the site at exactly midnight, there will be supposedly a box that appears where there was none before, and the site will instruct you to type in the name of a person who you wish to get revenge on as you imagine that person’s face. According to ominous Internet accounts, this will sometimes be preceded by riddles one must answer to move onto the box, or even the ghostly voice of Repleh herself asking you if you want to play. Some reports even describe seeing the ghost of the girl lurking in the reflection of the computer screen. At this point you probably do not want to play at all, but if you do, and type that name in, the person you have specified will apparently soon after experience some misfortune, calamity, or death. The payment for this “service” is that Repleh now gets to comes to you in your dreams and nightmares for as long as you live. This sounds like it must all be surely pure urban legend, but there are numerous accounts of people visiting this site and experiencing all manner of weird things. One report from the site Creepd comes from a witness who says he had quite the bizarre experience when using the site. The witness explains:

So at first it wasn’t that scary, just a page with some creepy noises and candles. All you can do is type in your name, email address and country you live in. you then click a button and are invited to come back at midnight. You cannot do anything else. As I don’t scare easily I went back on the page at midnight but now it was different. Its starts off a little creepy with a few scary sounds and weird pictures. From there the pictures of the girl get frighteningly more scary. You then get to a page and it asks you to put in a ‘victims’ name. I just typed in the first name that popped into my head (we’ll say john) and then from there it tells you to click on the candle. After doing this the screen started flashing with all these freaky images and I heard all these screams so I quickly shut it down as I was severely freaked. That night I went to bed and had weird dreams about the little girl and the images I had seen but nothing overly frightening. I went about my day as normal but when I returned home that afternoon I had a call from my mum. My Uncle John had mysteriously died that night of what they believed to be a heart attack. They said he was found in the corner of the lounge room with a look of absolute fear on his face. Like he had seen a ghost. They also said he had this strange red marking on his chest. if quickly remembered back to the site and after clicking the button, text popping up saying “your victim has been marked”. Surely this was all coincidence, it had to be. that night I struggled to get to sleep but when I did had a long dreamless sleep. When I woke up the next morning there was a crack in my mirror. this was 3 days ago. I have not slept since. I feel like every time I close my eyes I see that little girl and I when i turn the light off I think I see her at the corner of my eye behind me. Getting closer, smiling. Tormenting me like she was once tormented. Do not look for this site and if you do manage to get on it do not enter a name because you will regret what follows.

There are numerous other accounts and stories like this floating around in forums online and on sites like Reddit, and we are left to wonder just what is going on here. Although there seem to be plenty of people who are convinced there is some reality to this and that it is a genuine paranormal phenomenon, it seems more likely that this is just a creepy urban legend. First, it is based on a spooky story that cannot be confirmed about a girl that may not even have ever existed at all, and there is the sort of suspicious fact that the unlikely name “Repleh Snatas” is “Satan’s Helper” spelled backwards. There is in fact an actual website called Repleh Snatas, which I will refrain from linking to here, and it is indeed supposedly every bit as creepy as you might imagine, but it is most likely a site created to be scary as either viral marketing or merely for someone’s sick sense of fun. It is apparently quite unsettling, yet there is no evidence at all that anything paranormal happens there. In the end it is probably just a scary Internet story like many others out there, but it has still managed to draw to it a large amount of discussion and debate, and is all certainly a very bizarre and creepy tale all the same.