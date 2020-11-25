A mysterious monolith eerily reminiscent of the one in 2001: A Space Odyssey has been found in the Utah wilderness. What does it mean?

On November 18, 2020, agents of Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau were conducting an aerial count of big horn sheep in southeastern Utah when they spotted an unusual object in the remote desert below. They landed their helicopter nearby to investigate further.

Crew members encountered a metal monolith installed in the rock. The men led by pilot Bret Hutchings, took photos and video of the strange object, and even climbed it. The vertical triangular prism is nearly 12 feet tall. It also appears to be cut into the surrounding rock. Hutchings told local NBC affiliate KSL-TV, “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying.”

There is no writing on the object’s smooth surface, nor any other obvious clues to suggest who might have put the monolith there. The exact location of the installation is not being disclosed because the area is so remote. Individuals hoping for their own monolithic meeting of the minds are out of luck. There is of course an official explanation for keeping the location secret, which of course appears completely reasonable: public safety. Officials say the terrain is so rugged, there is a considerable chance thrill-seekers could become stranded and require rescue.

Although the imposing pillar has draw comparisons to the alien monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey, the object in Utah is quite different. Unlike the movie’s black crystalline rectangular slab, the Utah monolith is triangular and silver in color. In the movie (and novel) by science fiction writer and paranormal enthusiast Arthur C. Clarke, aliens of antiquity use the monolith to trigger the evolution of humanity’s chimp-like ancestors.

The provenance of Utah’s triangular monolith is entirely unknown. The popular speculation is it’s some renegade art project, although the remoteness of the location makes this seem implausible. What we do know is triangles are the simplest polygon. They are also one of the strongest shapes in engineering because they distribute weight equally. Some even claim the triangle has extraordinary occult power, representing the ultimate unity of such famous trinities as past, present, and future or the resolution of the illusory division of spirit, mind, and body. As with all symbols, there’s a message here. If only we can figure out what it is, we might be able to solve the mystery.

Whatever the ultimate answer, whoever is responsible has some explaining to do. Somebody out there is in big trouble. Turns out it’s illegal to install structures or art without authorization on federally managed public lands. The Bureau of Land Management will be looking into the matter.