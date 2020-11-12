Totally Bizarre Accounts of Secret Alien Hybrid Programs

In the world of aliens and UFOs there have been some often very bizarre and sometimes downright bonkers ideas and theories thrown about. A lot of this stuff challenges the limits of what we know and indeed stretches believability to the max, and some of these corners of the field are much weirder than others. One idea that is talked about in the fringes is that of alien hybrids, or basically extraterrestrials mixing their own DNA with that of humans for a plethora of proposed reasons that stretches well out of the confines of the scope of this article. The main thing is that there is the belief held by a good number of people that alleged aliens are doing this, and to many even within the field of ufology it might all sound pretty out there, absurd even. Nevertheless, there have been numerous accounts of such things going on in the shadows, and perhaps the wildest of these are those reports from those who claim to have been actually involved in such programs. Hold on to your hats, because we are going for a ride into the weird world of people who claim to be part of alien hybrid programs, or even say they are hybrids themselves.

One of the most bonkers cases having to do with these supposed alien hybrid programs is the tale told by a woman from Apache Junction, Arizona, by the name of Cynthia Crawford. She claims that there was always something different about her since birth, born a fraternal twin, yet oddly missing an amniotic sac when brought into the world, something she says the doctors had no record of ever happening before. She was also found to have unusually porous bones, and throughout her life she had frequent health problems that her sister never experienced. She also had various purported psychic powers, and on top of this she had many frequent nightmares of being abducted by aliens, which she often suspected were fragments of real memories that had been suppressed in her mind and were bubbling up to the surface. It would not be until she was in her 30s that she says her father would apparently come forward with the truth about her bizarre heritage and the likely answer behind her physical issues and nightmares.

You see, according to her, she is the result of an elaborate, secret experiment to mix alien and human DNA in order to create a hybrid. In fact, she says she has within her the DNA of not one alien race, but two in her genetic makeup. Her father allegedly told her that she had been created in a petri dish and placed within her mother’s womb, and it was for this reason that she was apparently abducted throughout her childhood in order for them to study her progress. She was also purportedly often whisked away by the government as a young child to a top secret facility, where they would also do medical tests on her and poke, prod, and examine her. She says of all of this:

I came from a government experiment. My father told me about it. He had operated with the government in Korea and experimented with alien devices found in their crashed ships. My mom was drugged as part of a program and impregnated with me. For that reason, my DNA is only 34 per cent human and I’ve got very porous bones, which are typical of my alien family. There are many races — Zuma Zeta, Tall White Zeta and Blue Archturian. I love them all. I channel their energies into my sculptures.

Indeed, Crawford became well-known for these mysterious sculptures, as well as for her talks at numerous UFO conferences about her experiences. Rather tragically, Crawford passed away in 2017 from a brain tumor, so any truth her story may hold she took to the grave with her. Speaking of secret alien hybrid experiments, another similar case that has made the rounds is that of Eddie Page, who was born as Tommy Coleman Jr. in Florida. He was adopted at a young age, and went on to have a life full of various strangeness. It began with numerous sightings of a “boomerang shaped” UFO he had in his youth, but things would get more colorful upon joining the U.S. Marines, being shipped off to the Vietnam War in 1972 as a part of what he calls an “special Elite secret service group” on a mission to assassinate the Vietnam Premiere.

According to Page, something went horribly wrong, and he was engaged by the enemy and then blacked out. When he awoke what he thought to be a few minutes later, he was in in a rice field wearing a new green uniform and without any of his weapons or equipment. As he stood there wondering what had happened, he says he was approached by military helicopters, captured, and interrogated. It would turn out that the rice field was over 500 miles away from where he had blacked out, and that a full 11 days had passed, time he had no memory of. The military also informed him that he had unusual organs and an anomalous blood type, and Page claims that they had stamped his medical records with “Not of Human Origin.” He would eventually be released and allowed to return to normal civilian life, never being told why he had ended up in that rice field or what had happened during that missing 11 days. Pretty weird stuff, but it gets even weirder.

Years later after being constantly haunted by this past, Page would undergo hypnotic regression to try and recover what had happened during those missing 11 days, and would find that his mission had failed, all of his unit had been killed, and he had been abducted by aliens from the Pleiadian star system, who had swooped in to save him from certain death. Why had they done this, you ask? Why, because he was part of their hybrid program, which was being carried out with the cooperation of the U.S. government. According to Page, he learned that he was one of 32 clones who were part of the experiment, consisting of 21 females and 11 males, of which only 8 had survived into adulthood, making him one of the last. He says that he would be constantly harassed by unidentified agents from then on out, and that he has the medical documentation to prove his story. Is this guy for real? Who knows?

In 2016 we also have the story of a group of women who claim that they are the mothers of alien hybrids spawned through such programs. Bridget Nielson and Aluna Verse both claim that they were abducted by aliens on numerous occasions and forced to conceive hybrid babies as part of a top-secret program, with Brigette alone claiming to have had 10 such offspring. The women have said that these children live with their alien fathers aboard massive motherships in space, and that they have regular contact with them. They also claim that there are many other women out there who have had such children and aren’t even aware of it, as it all happened in a type of dream state. These two women have both claimed that the fathers are of the reptilian variety of alien, and that their children display reptilian features and big, black eyes. Alright, then. Interestingly, such outlandish cases have been written of by author Jujuolui Kuita, who also wrote the book We Are Among You Already, and just so happens to be a self-proclaimed alien hybrid. Kuita’s story is perhaps even more off-the-wall than Crawford’s, and she told one reporter at a UFO conference:

My planet is Faqui in the Andromeda galaxy. Since birth I’ve known I was from another place. I felt isolated and different, that this wasn’t my home. I am half reptilian and can shape-shift into another species called Fajan. It’s scary when it happens in public. Although other people don’t necessarily notice because it happens at a higher frequency than they can see.

It might be easy for people to laugh and snicker at such reports, easy to judge these as the tales one finds in tabloids at the checkout counter, to be scoffed at and shunned, and indeed perhaps they are nothing but the product of troubled minds and the imagination. Yet such reports skirt about on the periphery of the UFO field and have increasingly attracted a sizeable number of those who would entertain such thoughts. Can it all be laughed off and brushed aside or is there anything we can learn from such accounts, some light that can be shed on the corners of the alien phenomenon as a whole? Are these just tall tales and fodder for ridicule or do they hold something for us to learn or ponder? It is hard to say, but no matter what one may personally think, cases like this do pop up from time to time, and are a peek into the wilder side of supposed alien interactions with humans, whether real or imagined.