UFO Disclosure: From Yawn to Porn

Well, the subject of “UFO Disclosure” has surfaced yet again (you can find it at this link) at Jason Colavito’s blog. Me and Jason don’t always get along, but sometimes we do. I think, however, we might be on the same pathway when it comes to the matter of disclosure. The subject is something I’m frequently asked about. But, people don’t often get the response from me they may be anticipating. I can understand why some ufologists might think that disclosure is on the horizon. After all, in the last few years we have had the AATIP revelations, the Nimitz/Tic Tac affair and more. Could it – collectively – be a plan to get us more and more acclimatized to the issues of extraterrestrials and UFOs? I guess so. That doesn’t mean, however, that it’s a certainty. I’ll tell you why. Over the years (in fact, decades) there have been more than a few claims that disclosure is/was coming. So far, though, it has never, ever happened. For example, way back in the 1950s – when UFOs were Flying Saucers – alien enthusiast Donald Keyhoe heard rumors that the U.S. government was going to reveal all. It didn’t happen. Moving on…

In 1971, the following 1-page letter was sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation: “In approximately seven months or January, 1972, certain copies of top-secret documents shall be sent to the New York Times as well as two other newspapers. These documents are related to and will be an ostentation of the involvement of the Pentagon in the controversial ‘Unidentified Flying Objects’ or ‘Flying Saucer’ subject. It will show that not only the US Air Force was involved in UFO research but the other military branches as well. Analysis and the actual conclusions of the classic UFO cases shall be revealed. This shall be accomplished by zeroxed [sic] documents and photographs that General Wolfe had reviewed when he was head of the Army’s UFO support program in the Pentagon during the Eisenhower years. Sorry, but it is concluded here that this is the best course to take because we feel that the secret UFO investigations are parallel in nature to the Times-Pentagon-Vietnam controversy. If we are wrong in taking this action, time will tell.” You can find the letter at this link, at the FBI’s website, The Vault. Scroll down to page 110 and you’ll see the letter. So, what happened with this incredible story of the disclosure type?? I’ll tell you. To use a well-worn phrase in the U.K., where I grew up, “fuck all” happened. Yes, that means zero took place, as I’m sure you guessed.

Now, let’s address the words of Leonard Stringfield, who spent decades researching and collecting accounts of crashed UFOs and dead aliens. In a 1982 status report on his crashed UFO investigations, Stringfield wrote: “According to notes in my UFOlog, December 3, 1974, I was alerted by Walter Andrus, Director of MUFON, to be prepared as Public Relations Director, to rush to Chicago, joining he and Dr. Hynek of CUFOS in a press conference if official word was released. ‘Straws in the wind,’ I noted, ‘were rife that the announcement would be made December 15, by President Gerald Ford.'” Stringfield added: “On the suggestion of Andrus, I prepared a tentative press release, got both his and Hynek’s approval, and we waited. In my UFOlog entry for December 16, 1974 I noted, ‘Wonder what President Ford and Giscard d’Estaing, President of France, are discussing in Martinique beside the oil problem?’ If UFOs were on the agenda we can only guess. The Martinique meeting ended with nothing said about UFOs. The biggest story ever, was never told.” Yep, disclosure was nowhere in sight, after all.

Let’s have a look at the 1980s: When the controversial Majestic 12 documents hit the news in May 1987, ufologists were claiming that “this is it!” The start of disclosure. However, “it” turned out to be nothing but a photocopied document put together by someone who just happened to own a 1940s-era typewriter. And, yet, so many in Ufology bought into the documents – most famously, the late Stan Friedman. And numerous researchers were anticipating the big revelation from the White House. Didn’t happen. Now, I have heard ufologists say something to the effect of: “But, what about all of those UFO-themed TV shows we’re bombarded with? Isn’t that proof we’re being prepared for “the truth”‘? No, it isn’t proof. At all. Let me enlighten you in concise fashion: If turds, rather than UFOs, were in vogue, TV production companies would be enthusiastically shoveling shit in our faces. Oh, hang on, they’re already doing that. The fact is there is only one reason why production companies make UFO shows. It’s because, right now, UFOs are popular – and that’s good news for the networks and the producers. Should the UFO subject decline, you’ll see the very same companies making quick turns and producing shows revolving around cooking, rock-stars, porn-stars and…well, you get it.

So, in conclusion, I’ll sit back and see what happens in relation to UFO disclosure. But, in light of everything that has gone on before – with endless non-disclosure – I suspect that nothing will happen. In my next article, I’ll be addressing another aspect of disclosure that most people might not have thought about. Keep watching…