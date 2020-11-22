UFOs: What Might Happen if “Disclosure Day” Does Arrive?

My previous article was on how and why I’m pretty confident that “UFO Disclosure” is not coming at anytime, anywhere soon. In that same article, I wrote: “The subject [of disclosure] is something I’m frequently asked about. But, people don’t often get the response from me they may be anticipating. I can understand why some ufologists might think that disclosure is on the horizon. After all, in the last few years we have had the AATIP revelations, the Nimitz/Tic Tac affair and more. Could it – collectively – be a plan to get us more and more acclimatized to the issues of extraterrestrials and UFOs? I guess so. That doesn’t mean, however, that it’s a certainty. I’ll tell you why. Over the years (in fact, decades) there have been more than a few claims that disclosure is/was coming. So far, though, it has never, ever happened.” That’s where the extract from the article ends. Now, onto the controversial theme of my new feature. I have to say that I would be both amazed and very pleased if disclosure does arrive one day. Right now, at least, however, I’m hardly holding my breath. There is, though, another aspect to all of this, an aspect that most people probably haven’t given much though to. If any.

I know from speaking to far more than a few ufologists on the matter of disclosure that – should the incredible secrets finally be revealed to one and all – those same ufologists are eagerly anticipating seeing a number of certain, key things in front of them, so to speak. They are waiting for the revealing of crashed UFOs, of dead aliens, of E.T. technology and science, of the Roswell bodies and the accompanying wreckage, and of the truth concerning what’s really going on out at Area 51 and much more. And, also, finally learning the real agendas surrounding (a) cattle-mutilations; (b) alien abductions; and (c) the Space Brothers. But, what if disclosure turns out to be something different to what so many UFO investigators are excitedly expecting? Extremely different, maybe. I’ll explain what I mean by that.

Let’s say that one day disclosure does arrive and the entire world learns that, yes, there is a real UFO phenomenon and aliens have visited our world – and people have been abducted against their wills by little, black-eyed creatures from another world. Ufologists would be totally overjoyed by the admittedly incredible news. But, what if the team in government – that is tasked with running the disclosure project – tells the people of Earth that, although aliens are real, they never did crash at Roswell? The Roswell legend, the U.S. government explains to everybody, was simply that: a legend. Not only that: how would it go down with ufologists if those in government said that “Yes, we’re absolutely certain that ETs have been watching us, but the only sensitive things held at Area 51 are secret aircraft that we built and flew”?

In light of all the above, I can very easily see how – and why, too – a significant number of ufologists would quickly say (or shout) that the disclosure they all anticipated for so long wasn’t really full disclosure, after all. Instead, it was a form of carefully sanitized disclosure, they’ll all inevitably scream. In other words, the field of Ufology – as a combined, largely like-minded community – will only accept disclosure as real and complete if it meets their preconceived expectations; I guarantee it. But, what if those same expectations of Ufology are actually way off course – and have always been off course? I can very easily see a situation in which angry ufologists will keep pushing and demanding for more and more, simply because they just cannot bear to think that aliens didn’t crash at Roswell. Or, that there are no alien corpses secretly guarded 200-feet underground the Area 51 installation. It would be truly ironic if – after years and years of pushing for disclosure and on the famous day that all of the amazing secrets finally come tumbling out – entire swathes of ufologists flatly refuse to accept that it’s real disclosure.