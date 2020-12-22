22.24 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Hakiv 1934

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Since it’s getting close to the end of the season we decided to serve up some of the hottest chaff you’ve ever experienced. We discuss odd encounters with the “Pigman”, self aware bamboo and laser beam shots to the head. We then continue our coverage of the genetic enhancement cold war and indulge in stories of Psi Soldiers, titanium augmented elites and deadly bioweapons of the Soviets.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- UFO’s Werewolves & The Pig-Man: Exposing England’s Strangest Location – Cannock Chase
- Riding with Ghosts, Angels, and the Spirits of the Dead
- Profiling a Sinister “Gang” of the Occult Type
- China Is National Security Threat No. 1
- Ethnic Bioweapon
- Gene Bomb
- Terminators of the Soviet Union
- Paranormal Mysteries of Eurasia
- The Secret Nazi Institute of the Occult, Super Soldiers, and Zombies