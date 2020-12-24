24.24 – MU Podcast – 80s Holographic Discman

Ever since the dawn of humanity there have been those who have pondered the true nature of reality. Is what we experience real or is it a projection from somewhere else? Is it true what so many mystics for so many years have suggested? Reality is but an illusion and we shape it with our thoughts. We delve into these ideas and discuss the concept of the holographic universe, non local consciousness, reality filters and more.

Then for our Plus+ subscribers we continue the theme by taking a look at the fascinating diaries of legendary polymath Emanuel Swedenborg and his adventures in interdimensional purgatory, the barrier space and his encounters with the entities that inhabit these realms.

