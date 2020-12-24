24.25 – MU Podcast – Hashimoto’s Cactus

If consciousness is non local and therefore generated outside the brain, is it that much of a stretch to consider the possibility that plants and even rocks could be receivers of the transmission? For our final regular episode of 2020 we discuss new ideas surrounding the concept of plant consciousness, psychometry and a Japanese woman having a discussion with a cactus.

Then in our Plus+ extension we dive into the research and experiences of a Norwegian veterinarian who from a young age was thrust into the sphere of energy beings, demons and the “snake matrix” time machine.

