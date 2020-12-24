24.25 – MU Podcast – Hashimoto’s Cactus

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:17:54 — 71.6MB)
If consciousness is non local and therefore generated outside the brain, is it that much of a stretch to consider the possibility that plants and even rocks could be receivers of the transmission? For our final regular episode of 2020 we discuss new ideas surrounding the concept of plant consciousness, psychometry and a Japanese woman having a discussion with a cactus.
Then in our Plus+ extension we dive into the research and experiences of a Norwegian veterinarian who from a young age was thrust into the sphere of energy beings, demons and the “snake matrix” time machine.
Links
- The Secret Life of Plants
- The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate
- EdgeScience Issue 44
- The Sound of Music and Plants
- Bamboo M Music of the Plants Device
- To Hear The Angels Sing
- Thus Spoke the Plant: A Remarkable Journey of Groundbreaking Scientific Discoveries and Personal Encounters with Plants
- The Encounter: Amazon Beaming
- Secret Life of Plants Documentary
Plus+ Extension
- Demons and Healing: The Reality of the Demonic Threat and the Doppelgänger in the Light of Anthroposophy: Demonology, Christology and Medicine
- Experiences from the Threshold and Beyond: Understood Through Anthroposophy
- Amplified Cactus
- Miya Masaoka
- Pieces For Plants
- Ritual for Giant Hissing Madagascar Cockroaches
- Hiko Hiko alternative persona
- Plants Derail Model Train
- What is the Sound of Naked (Asian) Men
- Vaginated Chairs