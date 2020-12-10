About Those Monoliths: Nothing New? Looking Back to 1978

Here at Mysterious Universe, Paul Seaburn says, in a new article: “Just when you thought the basketball-with-protrusions coronavirus would be the symbol of 2020, a new candidate come streaking in from parts unknown (maybe) to make a late bid for 2020 meme supremacy. We’re talking, of course, about the monolith. They started in Utah, spread to Romania and California, disappeared both mysteriously and nefariously, and ended up being claimed by an artist who has them for sale. That should have been the end of the mania … right? Ha! You forgot that this is 2020 – killing the monoliths has become as difficult and controversial as killing the coronavirus. Before that artist could start filling orders, a new supplier undercut him, a monolith appeared in the sky over Idaho, more appeared on the ground in the Netherlands, Pittsburg and on the Isle of Wight — and then came the ultimate (so far) … a golden monolith was found in Columbia! Can this be topped? Somewhere, a monolith said, ‘Hold my beer and watch this!'”

Well, I’m not able to say that what follows can be topped, but it’s certainly an interesting story – as you will now see. Bob Pratt was an acclaimed UFO researcher who died in November 2005 and who – in 2001 – very generously gave me permission to use a portion of his work that revolved around the alleged crash of a UFO in Bolivia. It all went down in 1978. The relevant section that Bob sent me begins as follows: “I had been in Bolivia for six days, checking out reports published throughout South America that a UFO had crashed into a mountain near the Argentine border. The commandant of the Air Force group in the city of Tarija had sent a three-man expedition into the mountains on horseback to find the crash site, an area so remote there was no way to communicate with the men. They were due back and the two pilots in the Cessna had been sent up try to locate them. The commandant had invited me to go with the two pilots, and I was flattered. The officers had returned to Tarija only two hours before we met them, just long enough to shower, shave and change clothes. They were sore and very tired. They’d spent four days in the mountains on foot and horseback, sleeping the first and third nights in a house in Mecoya.”

Bob continued: “The days are short at that time of the year and it’s impossible to reach Cerro Bravo from Mecoya, take time to examine the rockslide and still get back to Mecoya before nightfall. So they had to spend one night in a tent in the freezing cold. ‘I’d never do it again,’ Calleja said. ‘It was very hard. There were places where only horses could go and then only up to a certain point. When we left the horses, we had to climb a big mountain and go down again to get to the place. We found nothing strange. There were things that caught our attention but nothing strange. What we did find were big rocks that came down with all the gravel or rockslide. I do think something crashed there.”

Bob added: “They spent three hours at the slide and found ten large, monolith-like stones [italics mine] that appeared to have been burned white, and a long trench on the left, or eastern, side of the slide. They also discovered that the grass was withered for about a hundred meters around the top and sides of the slide area. Major Calleja said the monolith-like stones were about three meters tall and two meters wide. They appeared to have been cut or sliced exactly. Very straight slices, like square blocks, and as if sliced with a ruler. They were rectangular in shape, with four equal sides. I’ve never seen this before in the mountains. Whatever hit the mountain left them in that shape. We took a pick with us, thinking we’d dig some, but we couldn’t use it because we were afraid everything would come tumbling down and cause an avalanche.”

The mystery of the monoliths continues…