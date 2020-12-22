Bigfoot-Like Creature Caught on Camera in Singapore

A Bigfoot-like creature was spotted in the forests of Singapore and it was caught on camera. While some countries refer to the elusive creature as Bigfoot, Sasquatch, Abominable Snowman, Yeti, etc…, in Singapore it is known as the Bukit Timah Monkey Man (or BTMM).

According to witnesses over the years, the Bukit Timah Monkey Man has been described as measuring between one and two meters in height (3 to 6.5 feet) and being grey in color. It apparently looks like a monkey but is bipedal.

The creature has been spotted several times in the forests around the Bukit Timah area and the most recent sighting was incredibly captured on camera. The photograph was taken by Alfie of The NightRaiders and it appears to show a dark outline of a gorilla-like creature in the woods.

The photo was posted to The NightRaiders’ Facebook page and the caption read in part, “There were several sighting reports of BTMM during 2007 and 2008. And last year, Yat Mano Vaga from TKCK spotted BTMM at Drongo Trail. This year, one of our equipment specialist, Alfie, followed this particular group for a mission and also to test his paranormal equipment in this particular jungle. During that particular night, they witness BTMM and our specialist manage to capture in a split seconds. He said BTMM this time is really huge. BTMM is another type of mystery creature called Bigfoot. Some people say it’s a folklore, some say it’s a djinn (evil spirit).”

The picture that Alfie took of the possible Bukit Timah Monkey Man can be seen here.

Sightings of this creature date back to the 19th century with the majority of the encounters occurring at night. The earliest known encounter was reported by a Malay elder in 1805 who claimed to have seen the creature walking on two legs in Bukit Timah.

Japanese soldiers who were stationed in Singapore during WWII also witnessed the creature as they claimed to have seen “a primate-like creature covered in gray hair and standing up to 6 feet 6 inches tall in the Bukit Timah rainforest”.

A more recent encounter involved a taxi driver who claimed to have hit the creature with his car. According to his report, the Bukit Timah Monkey Man was injured from the collision but was able to run off.