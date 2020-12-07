Floating Monolith, Real Lightsaber, Violent Galaxy and More Mysterious News Briefly — December 7, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — December 7, 2020

A man in Idaho claims he took a picture of something in the sky that looked to him like the mysterious monoliths that have appeared and disappeared in Utah, Romania and California. Meanwhile, a dog walker finds another monolith on the Isle of Wight. Have we crossed the line from monolith mania to monolith mass hysteria?

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has retrieved from Woomera, southern Australia, the capsule containing samples from the asteroid Ryugu. What’s really amazing is that there was no monolith next to it.

A man named Adolf Hitler was elected by a landslide in Namibia. Did Churchill and Roosevelt demand a recount?

Astronauts on the International Space Station harvested 20 fresh radishes grown in the Advanced Plant Habitat onboard, adding to the list of red romaine lettuce, green lettuce and Chinese cabbage grown in space. I don’t remember Buzz Lightyear ever saying, “To the salad bar and beyond!”

New research on the skeleton of the Altamura Man, a 130,000-year-old Neanderthal who fell down a well and starved, shows he had buck teeth that he used as a third hand for holding meat or skinning animals. Sadly, he didn’t use them to whistle for his dog to go get help.

A Canadian engineer earned a Guinness World Record by building the world’s first retractable proto-lightsaber, powered by liquid propane gas and oxygen and retracted with the push of a button. “Beer my hold this watch and,” said Yoda.

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has turned its Las Vegas tunnel into a rave, complete with pulsating waves of colors and a sound system pumping out EDM. If this doesn’t help recruit young people for his planned Martian colony, nothing will.

In an experiment that may one day help restore vision to the blind, the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience helped two monkeys “see” and recognize letter shapes without using their eyes by sending them directly into their brains with electrodes. Is a monkey getting excited a sign it recognized the letter or a request for images of a banana?

As if there was ever any doubt, a long-awaited report by the National Academies of Sciences confirms that the mysterious neurological symptoms experienced by American diplomats in China and Cuba were caused by directed microwave energy. Is it time for nervous diplomats to start carrying bags of microwave popcorn?

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh report that the Milky Way is being violently ripped apart by the smaller nearby Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy. This is why we need galactic zoning laws.