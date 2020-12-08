Former Israeli Space Exec Says Aliens Stopped Trump From Revealing That They’re Here

“The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet. Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: Wait, let people calm down first. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding.”

Sane and understanding? This could be a long wait, but Professor Haim Eshed was Israel’s space program security head from 1981 to 2010, so one would expect he has his reasons for patience and concern. In an interview with Yedioth Aharonoth (summarized by The Jewish Press) promoting a new book, “The universe beyond the horizon – conversations with Professor Haim Eshed” by Hagar Yanai, Eshed had some interesting revelations about the state of UFOs and space aliens (he uses the terms interchangeably) today. But first, he explains why he hasn’t said anything before.

“If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. Wherever I’ve gone with this in academia, they’ve said: the man has lost his mind. Today they’re already talking differently.”

Well, that might be debatable. On the other hand, Eshed doesn’t seem to be the type to be so casual with top secret information. The Jerusalem Post detailed his qualifications. A doctor in aeronautical engineering, he served in the technological unit of the IDF Intelligence Division in research and development before becoming its head. He was also the first director of the Challenge Program, a unit of the Administration for Research, Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure (Mapat) in the Defense Ministry. If anyone knows if the aliens can be defeated, it would be Eshed.

“They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are. There’s an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers.”

Oooh, now we’re getting into the Area 51 realm. Is that where they are?

“There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts.”

OK, now we’re starting to understand why your colleagues are skeptical, Dr. Eshed – despite the fact that you claim you are “respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.” The Jerusalem Post also gives a glimpse into the book, revealing that it contains “other details such as how aliens have prevented nuclear apocalypses and “when we can jump in and visit the Men in Black.”

How about a reason why the president of the United States was told not to reveal anything about the aliens but you spilled the beans in a new book? It would help to have some concrete evidence of any of these and other claims made in the book, but Eshed doesn’t seem to provide them. And, if the aliens don’t see a need to shut him up until humanity is “sane and understanding,” what about Israel’s vaunted military and security forces? Aren’t they worried about protecting their secrets? Is he like all of the other ‘insiders’ who have all kinds of juicy stuff that they can’t tell you? (See former President Obama’s interview on “The Late Show” for an example.)

Don’t worry, Professor. We don’t think you should be hospitalized … just held accountable. And that may cause a greater pain.