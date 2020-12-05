“Certainly asked about it.”

Former President Barack Obama appeared this week on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and addressed the question that is on the minds of everyone when they’re not thinking about elections or viruses – what information does the U.S. government have on the real origin of UFOs and what does it have on extraterrestrials? Never one to appear caught off-guard, Obama first responded as a normal person who suddenly finds themselves in the White House and is in a position to play “Ask me anything” with the military and intelligence officials and expect a straight answer. When he asked them about UFOs and aliens, what response did he get?

“It used to be that UFOs and Roswell was the biggest conspiracy. And now that seems so tame, the idea that the government might have an alien spaceship.”

Obama downplayed the question – it’s true that we have so many far bigger problems these days than searching for alien spaceships. However, he got answers, and he gave Stephen Colbert an answer.

“Can’t tell you. Sorry.”

(Watch the clip here.) That shouldn’t be a surprise – former presidents are still under oath to protect classified information … and the revelation that UFOs are alien spaceships, secret enemy weapons or secret weapons of or own is obviously classified. Even former Senator Harry Reid, who championed disclosure when was in office, help set up a secret department to investigate UFOs and continues to push for UFO openness, backpedaled when stories came out this year that the government had pieces of alien spaceships in its possession that he himself saw. While Obama didn’t say ‘yes, they exist’, Colbert pointed out that he didn’t say no either

“Feel free to think that.”

Just because Obama didn’t give a detailed response doesn’t mean we should stop asking our leaders questions about UFOs and aliens. President Trump alluded to and eluded questions about them earlier this year – it could be that he doesn’t know or that the UFO code of silence shut down even this notoriously loquacious and off-the-cuff president. Nearly every Democratic candidate running for president this year was asked the same question by Conway Daily Sun reporter Daymond Steer, and many expressed interest in the subject and hinted at attempting disclosure if elected. No, Joe Biden wasn’t one of them, nor was Kamala Harris, but Pete Buttigieg was and he’s expected to be part of Biden’s staff. Of course, John Podesta was part of Obama’s staff and at the end of his term said he regretted not doing more in the area of disclosure, and promised to do more if Hillary Clinton was elected. We know how that turned out.

While Obama was president, Jimmy Kimmel, another late night talk show host (see a trend here?) asked him about UFOs and he answered “I can’t reveal anything” and the reason he gave, seemingly jokingly, was “The aliens won’t let it happen. You’d reveal all their secrets, and they exercise strict control over us.”

“Above the clouds, where the white disc had been, was now a giant red ball. It was big and bright and just sat there above the clouds … We weren’t on a collision course and we also weren’t gaining on it … it vanished behind the clouds … The instant it fully disappeared, hundreds of lights began flashing from within the clouds … the section of the cloud that the glowing red ball had descended behind was starting to stretch apart … two halves being pulled slowly apart with the middle getting thinner and thinner. This continued until the halves grew so thin that it tore apart and, pop! Everything was gone.”

While he won’t reveal secrets, his personal pilot did. Andrew Danziger was presidential candidate Obama’s pilot in 2008 and in 2015 revealed a UFO encounter he had in 1989. Did he tell Obama about it and make him promise to look it u if he was elected? If he didn’t he should have. Would he have gotten a response?

“The aliens won’t let it happen.”

For now, our best hope for full disclosure continues to lie in the hands of late-night comedians.

Is this good or bad news?