From Mysterious Monoliths to Strange Spheres: Wanting to be Seen?

As you will have seen, I have written several articles in the last few days focused on the matter of those monoliths that have been popping up in various parts of the world. Maybe, you buy into the idea they are just a bit of fun. Perhaps, you think they are the work of people trying to make a statement. Although, it’s hard to say what the message(s) might be. And, of course, there is the theory that extraterrestrials have left them behind. And, on that latter point, I thought today I would share with you a number of UFO incidents that all have one thing in common. Namely, in the aftermath of UFO activity, strange spheres were…left behind. To be seen. Just like the monoliths. I’ll begin with Bolivia and the year of 1979. Bolivian authorities had, for several months – dating from June to August – been monitoring UFO activity in their airspace. And, in the wake of the UFO incidents, authorities found a number of unusual metal spheres on the ground and in the same areas.

Documentation that has been declassified by the United States’ Defense Intelligence Agency state in part that (and I quote) “…the Embassy here received information that a strange object had been found on a farm near Santa Cruz, Bolivia. Source stated that the object was about 70 centimeters in diameter and two meters in circumference with a hole in one side and a metal skin covering of approx one-half inch thickness. Later the object was described as ‘about three times the size of a basketball.'” That was not the end of things, though. The DIA recorded the following: “A second fireball fell from the sky early in the morning of the same day that the first one was found near Cotoca. This second one was found 200 kilometers north of the city of Santa Cruz on the farm of Juan Saavedra by the Campesino Gonzalo Menacho Viveras. The place is in the area of Buen Retiro near the Yapacane River. According to the information given by the Campesino, around 12:30 a.m. on Friday last week he heard a loud whistling sound and saw a fireball followed by an explosion. He said that the next evening a silent aircraft that had three lights [italics mine] was flying over the explosion area.”

And there is also this from the DIA: “After dawn on Friday morning the Campesino started looking around the area of the impact and found a sphere. As it was not heavy, he took it home where he kept it until his friend, Nataniel Mendez Hurtado, learned of the other sphere in Cotoca and passed on information concerning this second sphere. The mystery of finding these two spheres, exactly alike, is that according to the witnesses they were fireballs. That is to say that these spheres became real balls of fire when they entered the atmosphere because of the friction and after a high speed fall they hit the ground. However, in the area where they’ve been found, there were no signs of the impact and looks as though the spheres landed smoothly.” So, we have sightings of UFOs, a “silent aircraft,” and two “spheres” that – rather incredibly – seemed to have landed gently from the skies. Some might say the spheres were just waiting to be picked up – maybe like the monoliths of today. Now, we’ll take a look at another case.

Thanks to the provisions of their Freedom of Information Act, New Zealand’s intelligence agencies have declassified a number of files showing that more than a few such spheres were found on New Zealand soil between 1963 and 1972. Each and every one of those spheres was handed over to the American military, after they stated they originated with the U.S. space program. The spheres were all around two-feet in diameter and, as well as in New Zealand, others were found in various parts of Australia directly after UFO activity. In the pages of his book, Majic Eyes Only (published in 2005), Ryan S. Wood wrote these intriguing, following words: ”

“By far the most interesting piece of data related to this affair can be found in a solitary newspaper clipping contained within the archives of New Zealand’s JIB. Dating from 1972, it refers to a ‘sphere crash’ on Australian territory in 1963. According to the report, two spheres had been recovered approximately one hundred and fifty miles north of Broken Hill, and the Broken Hill police had arranged for the objects to be flown to the National Weapons Research Establishment (NWRE) at Adelaide for examination. Unfortunately for the police, the pilot of the aircraft refused to allow the mysterious spheres on board his aircraft lest they explode. Ultimately, the police were forced to transfer the spheres by road. However, after examination by specialist staff at the NWRE, it was determined that the spheres were neither Soviet nor American in origin. From where did they originate? The newspaper did not know, and the authorities were not, and are still not to this day, saying anything.”

It’s intriguing to note that, in 2014, one of the key people in the NWRE affair quietly came forward to say that the sphere incidents were preceded by a wave of UFO activity. So, again, we have UFO activity, and then something left behind in the wake of that activity: unusual spheres. We’re not quite over. In his 1991 book, Alien Liaison, UFO authority Timothy Good described an intriguing affair which took place in the latter part of the 1950s. The location was South Australia. As for the source, he had a very credible background: he was a radio technician employed at the Weapons Research Establishment, Salisbury, South Australia. While the man wasn’t entirely sure of the year of the incident, he was able to narrow it down to 1958 or 1959. It involved the recovery of a curious sphere on the range itself. Good was told: “It was a sphere about 2 feet 9 inches in diameter. Its color was a mid-gray metallic, somewhat darkened by extreme heat…We tried to cut it, and could not even mark it with hand tools – saws, drills, hammers, chisels – nothing.” The WRE was also subjected to UFO activity in the late 1950s.

Of course, none of this has anything – directly – to do with those mysterious monoliths people are finding right now. There is the following issue, though: in the same way that the monoliths are clearly designed to be located, it might be said that those mysterious spheres – found time and again after UFO events – were intended to be seen and collected, too.