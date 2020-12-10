Alleged “Ghost Child” Captured on Camera at Haunted Scottish Cemetery

Ghost hunters were investigating an allegedly haunted cemetery in Scotland when they captured on camera what appeared to be an apparition of a child. Lee and Linzi Steer from Ghosts of Britain were at Glasgow’s Necropolis looking for a vampire when they instead caught a ghost.

The Steers were live-streaming the investigation to their Facebook page when viewers pointed out the ghostly apparition beside one of the graves. In an interview with Glasgow Live, Lee explained what happened, “We walked up to the top of the hill and started a live stream on Facebook. Thousands of people tuned into watch us hunt for this vampire.” “We weren’t expecting to see anything but some fans were saying in the comments that we had caught an apparition. We were shocked to see the image screen shot from our live clear as day it looks like a child.”

It is believed that the child may be buried in one of the nearby graves. The Steers decided to ask the child some questions while conducting a spirit box session. “We asked ‘can you tell us something about this graveyard’ and the voice came through saying ‘crime and punishment’, it then said ‘I’m here’. We then said ‘are you scared?’ it then said ‘scared’.”

A screenshot of the ghost child can be seen here.

Glasgow’s Necropolis is well-known for its haunting history. Some people who have visited the cemetery have reported seeing a lady dressed in white floating through the gravestones while others have heard very faint disembodied whispers.

But probably the most terrifying is the legend of the Gorbals Vampire which is said to be 7 feet tall and roams the area looking for children to rip apart with its razor-sharp teeth. One evening in September of 1954, a police officer was dispatched to the cemetery because hundreds of children were all gathered there armed with knives, stakes, and dogs. The kids claimed that they were there to hunt the vampire because it had killed two little boys.

Local newspapers as well as the authorities didn’t believe the children as they blamed comic books and horror movies for their wild imaginations. Although, you can’t help but wonder why hundreds of local children all gathered at the cemetery in search of a vampire that was rumored to have killed other kids with its sharp teeth. The legend has been around since the 19th century so one can’t help but wonder if there was ever any truth to this story.