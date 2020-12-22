Giant Bigfoot, ISS Leaking, TTSA Shrinking and More Mysterious News Briefly — December 22, 2020

More Mysterious News Briefly — December 22, 2020

Lue Elizondo announced that he, Chris Mellon and Steve Justice have left To the Stars Academy (TTSA) after accomplishing all that they could in the three years they were founders and members, with Tom DeLonge, of the UFO research and disclosure organization. Will they now form their own TTSA tribute band?

Apple Inc. announced it will begin selling a self-driving car with its own breakthrough battery technology in 2014. That will give Apple stores plenty of time to install service bays and train employees how to tell customers why a cracked windshield requires a complete car replacement.

In South Dakota, the Keystone Chamber of Commerce unveiled what it’s calling the World’s Largest Wooden Chainsaw Sculpture of Bigfoot – a depiction of a seated Bigfoot by chainsaw artist Jarrett Dahl that measures 22.8 feet from its butt to the top of its head. And the pile of wood chips is now the world’s largest hamster bed.

Genghis Khan was a destructive force, but a new study found that the ancient advanced river civilizations of Central Asia were actually wiped out by climate change, not Mongol invaders. To control the telling of history, first you kill the weather reporters.

Teeth and bone fragments found during excavations in a cave called Sima de los Huesos – the pit of bones – at Atapuerca in northern Spain show evidence that early Neanderthals living there 400,000 years ago may have survived the severe winters there by hibernating. Did they first hoard stockpiles of leaves for toilet paper?

The first venture capital fund for the study of psychedelics has been established in the UK to invest in startups conducting research in LSD, psilocybin and other drugs. Needless to say, interest is mushrooming.

The world’s largest iceberg, which was on a collision course with South Georgia Island, home of one of the world’s largest penguin colonies, broke into two pieces as it ran into the island’s shallow seabed. Anxious penguins watching it were probably lifting their wings and high-one-ing each other.

The government of Finland spent about $367,000 to create a robotic human head that sneezes to test the efficiency of different types of masks. Once the pandemic is over, look for Finnish bands to be fighting over the name Sneezing Robots.

A college student in India broke a Guinness World Record by using cooking spices to create a painting measuring 675.12 square feet to create the world’s largest spice painting. The unofficial record still belongs to the owner of a parking lot where a truck overturned while delivering a load of cinnamon.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos is getting ready to send an emergency supply of oxygen to the International Space Station after it revealed there’s yet another mysterious leak somewhere on Russia’s side of the ISS. You know it’s bad if they’re sending oxygen instead of gum, duct tape and a can of Fix-a-Flat.