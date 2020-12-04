Monolith Mystery Solved — And Now You Can Buy Your Own

The monolith mania gripping the world and turning December into 2020’s strangest month may have finally ended – and perhaps not a moment too soon. Just as the monolith discovered on a mountaintop in California was hauled away by a group with questionable motives and a fourth was reported in France, an artist has come forward to admit they’re his … and put his remaining stock up for sale. Who had THAT on their 2020 bingo card?

“I am not able to say much because of legalities of the original installation. I can say we are well known for stunts of this nature and at this time we are offering authentic art objects through monoliths-as-a-service. I cannot issue additional images at this time but I can promise more on this in the coming days and weeks.”

Before we find out who is offering “monoliths-as-a-service” and claiming bragging rights on making the mania, let’s take a look at the last (possibly forever) two found. The Anomalien published what appears to be the only photograph (see it here) and report of what it says is a monolith “discovered in France in the Gallic forest.” Searches on the location and the photo don’t find any more reports. The bigger news involves the third monolith discovered just days ago on Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California. Soon after it was found and photographed by many, Atascadero News reports that it was knocked down and hauled away by a group of young men from Orange County who, according to the video they posted, removed the “alien obelisk” in the name of “Christ is king” because “We don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico, or outer space.” They also left a wooden cross in its place. Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish said his department would remove anything that was a safety hazard and “the City does not have any plans to investigate this further.”

“We are the global creative community behind the most headline-worthy art stunts in the world … We are pleased to offer a small group of collectors the opportunity to purchase an authentic alien monolith from the studio of “The Most Famous Artist”.”

That brings us to the group actually taking credit for the monoliths. The Most Famous Artist (TMFA) is Matty Mo, a Santa Fe, New Mexico, artist whose website says he’s “known for creating headlines, murals, and artworks” including the White Flag on the Brooklyn Bridge, the Hollyweed Sign and other works of performance art. While Mo shows photos of the Utah and California monoliths on his website and implies ownership of the others in an interview with Mashable, the real proof is the photo of one on a loading dock wrapped and ready for delivery. (See it here.)

“Asking $45k. Includes documentation and signed TMFA 🤓”

Is this the end of the monoliths? Probably not, although $45,000 seems like steep price to pay to join in a project/prank that has already been exposed. Matty Mo seems to be putting a coda on this one and looking for his next “trick.”

“What better way to end this f*cked up year than let the world briefly think aliens made contact only to be disappointed that it’s just The Most Famous Artist playing tricks again?”

Perhaps not THE Most Famous Artist, but certainly the most famous in December 2020 … so far.