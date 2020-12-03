More Monolith Mayhem! Mysterious Creature Seen in Utah Location Pictures

“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!”

— Michael Corleone in “The Godfather: Part III” played by Al Pacino

It’s been 30 years since “The Godfather: Part III” hit the screens, but those who wondered how it felt to be Michael Corleone trying to leave the ‘family business’ should ask your friendly neighborhood paranormal writer what it’s like to try and move on from the monolith mayhem of 2020 – namely, the mysterious appearance and disappearance of similar 12-foot, 3-sided shiny monoliths in a Utah desert and on a mountain in Romania. Just when you think the story is over, a new twist arises from the swirling pool of monolith mud.

This one concerns the Utah monolith and it involves one of the men in the video showing four guys knocking it down and hauling it off – an act that Andy Lewis, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Slackline’, a 34-year-old BASE jumping guide, slackliner and owner of BASE Jump Moab just took credit for – and a man who shot a video of two women visiting the hole where the monolith was … a video that seems to show a strange creature in a crevice behind them. Wait … what?

“Read this post for a more detailed account of how we removed the Utah monolith.”

Sylvan Christensen, who goes by the name Silvan Slacks on social media, linked to the Facbeook page of Ross Bernards who claimed yesterday to have taken the video of the removal. It appears he’s also a slackliner and daredevil like Andy Lewis, who made a point that he wanted to protect the identity of the others in his group – maybe he should have told Sylvan Slacks. In any case, what’s interesting about the account comes at the end.

“If you’re asking why we didn’t stop them well, they were right to take it out. We stayed the night and the next day hiked to a hill top overlooking the area where we saw at least 70 different cars (and a plane) in and out. Cars parking everywhere in the delicate desert landscape. Nobody following a path or each other. We could literally see people trying to approach it from every direction to try and reach it, permanently altering the untouched landscape.”

It appears that three of those people were TikTok user Serg.boy and two young women who went up to the hole and the triangle left behind. Serg.boy recorded the women and uploaded the video, where something in the crevice behind them caught the eye of many watching it. (Look behind the white hat.)

“And if you look behind the girls in the video, there’s something there….”

That commenter doesn’t speculate what it might be, but other comments range from aliens to a person in a costume. Whatever it is, it adds one more layer to the mysteries of the monoliths that are dominating the news in the last month of 2020. It’s almost like “Storm Area 51” of 2019 – a mix of mystery, rumors, paranormal, aliens, videos, hoaxes, publicity seekers, money makers and more.

If this mystery were in “The Godfather III”, what might Michael Corleone say now?

“All I do is think about it.”

We feel your pain, Michael.