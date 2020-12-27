More Nostradamus Predictions for 2021 — a Zombie Apocalypse?

We’ve heard what’s in store for us from Baba Vanga and some lesser known prognosticators, so it’s time to find out from the man himself – Nostradamus – what we have to look forward to (or dread looking forward to) in 2021. Well, it’s not exactly from the Nos-man himself but from interpreters of the 942 quatrains and 6338 prophecies he published back in 1555. This connecting-of-the-quatrain-dots is more art than science (otherwise we could all do it) so we depend on sites like Yearlyhoroscope.org, Wisehoroscope.org and, of course, The Mirror and other tabloids for help. Once you see how they do it, can you do it yourself? Let’s find out.

Will 2021 be better or worse than 2020, Nostradamus? That depends on whether you think zombies, robots and cyborg soldiers are good or bad.

“Few young people: half−dead to give a start.

Dead through spite, he will cause the others to shine,

And in an exalted place some great evils to occur:

Sad concepts will come to harm each one,

Temporal dignified, the Mass to succeed.

Fathers and mothers dead of infinite sorrows,

Women in mourning, the pestilent she−monster:

The Great One to be no more, all the world to end.”

This one is interpreted to be predicting a virus released via a biological weapon that turns humans into zombies before killing us off. If you believe people under pandemic shutdown sitting on couches for days streaming, this may have already started.

“The Moon in the full of night over the high mountain,

The new sage with a lone brain sees it:

By his disciples invited to be immortal,

Eyes to the south. Hands in bosoms, bodies in the fire.”

Immortal disciples is interpreted to mean robots – either the fighting kind or the take-our-jobs-away versions … neither of which is something to look forward to, and like the zombies may already be here.

“The newly made one will lead the army,

Almost cut off up to near the bank:

Help from the Milanais elite straining,

The Duke deprived of his eyes in Milan in an iron cage.”

Fortunately, the “newly made one” is interpreted to mean a chip-in-the-brain soldier whose army saves us. But it needs to be prepared for more than zombies.

“After great trouble for humanity, a greater one is prepared,

The Great Mover renews the ages:

Rain, blood, milk, famine, steel, and plague,

Is the heavens fire seen, a long spark running.”

The “heavens fire” sounds like a drought, especially when the world is already dealing with the droughts of climate change. On the other hand, the “long spark running” sounds like an asteroid or a meteor – also something we’ve been hearing a lot about from NASA and those who think we’re not doing enough to prepare for deflecting a direct hit. Could be either one – or both, although Nostradamus has a few more verses that sound like climate change.

“The sloping park, great calamity,

Through the Lands of the West and Lombardy

The fire in the ship, plague, and captivity;

Mercury in Sagittarius, Saturn fading.”

This is an interesting one — “sloping” and “Lands of the West” sound like California, where mudslides have been increasing due to earthquakes (fire in the ship?) while everyone is stuck at home (captivity?) due to a ‘plague’. On-the-money prognostication or a creative dot-connection to current events?

“We shall see the water rising and the earth falling under it.”

Again, we’re already seeing this, so is this really a valid 2021 prediction?

“In the city of God there will be a great thunder

Two brothers torn apart by Chaos while the fortress endures

The great leader will succumb

The third big war will begin when the big city is burning.”

Nostradamus was said to have predicted World War II, so references to war always get attention. “The city of God” could be Jerusalem (see how easy this is when you get the hang of it?) or Rome (oops, forgot about that one) or any home of a major religion. “Burning” could be real or figurative, so the key to this one is “two brothers” – is he predicting a war between former allies? A case could be made here for any number of locations and allies, especially when you look beyond just the U.S.

As you see, figuring out what Nostradamus was predicting is an art that relies heavily on knowledge of current events and a creative – almost pareidolia-like – interpretation. Are we seeing what he predicted or what we want to believe he predicted based on current events?

Can anyone really tell us what 2021 will bring?