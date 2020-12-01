Mysterious “Creature” Being Blamed for Numerous Zimbabwe Bridge Deaths

A prophet has been brought in to investigate several strange deaths at a bridge in Zimbabwe that some believe have been caused by a mysterious creature. The deaths all happened close to a bridge over the Mtshabezi River in Gwandan Town.

The suspicious deaths date back to the 1970s when several male children from Mount Cazalet Primary School drowned in the river while they were getting water for the school. Apparently the victims would see a fish swimming around in the water just before they drowned. Those who survived ran back to the school and informed their teachers of the tragic events. And recently there have been several more drownings but this time they were all adult males who went to the river to bathe.

The reasoning behind the drownings remains a mystery as the river is quite shallow and the victims were all located along the edge when they met their tragic end. One theory regarding the drownings is that a mysterious “creature” – possibly a mermaid – lives in the river that pulls unsuspecting victims underwater. However, since all of the bodies were eventually found, the likelihood of there being a mermaid living in the river is unlikely.

Gogo Meltah Banda, who is the Gwanda Zinatha treasurer, explained, “The way this creature operates is beyond my knowledge. What we are used to are incidents where a person disappears in a river because of an ancestral calling but a person doesn’t die. A ritual is conducted by the family of the missing person and the person comes back to them alive. In this particular case where people die mysteriously, I also don’t know what kind of ancestral spirit operates in this way.”

The events are so mysterious and disturbing that a prophet named Mehluli Moyo from the Zion Apostolic Church in Central Africa was brought in to investigate. He is well known around the area for solving other mysteries in Matabeleland South Province – specifically in the Gwanda District.

“Each time someone drowns in the river there are usually a series of funerals which follow which are recorded in the town. It’s like that drowning incident would have sparked or ignited some evil spirit which hovers around the town,” Moyo explained. He went on to say that by visiting the area and praying, he will hopefully find out whether the disappearances were caused by an “ancestral matter or an act of witchcraft” and at that point, he would know better in how to proceed in dealing with it.

Just this year alone, three people have drowned at the river and that’s according to Pastor Michael Ndlovu. Whether it’s a creature luring and grabbing victims into the water, or if there is another explanation, the events still remain a mystery. A picture of the bridge can be seen here.