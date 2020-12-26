Photo Seemingly Captured a “Ghost Washing the Dishes” in Deceased Man’s Home

After Tyler Thornton’s grandfather passed away, the family decided to sell his home but when the real estate agent took photos of the property, she captured what appeared to be a ghostly figure in one of the windows. What’s even more jaw-dropping is that the apparition appears to be washing the dishes.

Thornton explained the moment that he noticed the figure in the pictures. “She (the real estate agent) sent me the photos while I was on the phone to her and I said ‘who is in the window?’” “She freaked out and hung up on me.”

He posted the pictures to the “Australian Paranormal” Facebook page with the caption, “When my pop passed away we had to sell his house in Port Victoria, the real estate agent took these photos and sent them to my mum straight away. There was nobody else at the property at the time.”

The pictures captured the attention of a lot of people with quite a few comments including, “I see your pop in the window doing the dishes looks like he’s got a blue t-shirt on and holding a plate”; and “Amazing!”. Some people had their own theories as to what his grandfather was trying to communicate by showing up in the photo as one person wrote, “Can see half his body in first photo and see him fully in second. Maybe he doesn’t want anybody in his house and that’s his way of showing it!?” Another suggested, “I think it’s their pop in the window, got a strong feeling it’s him saying his last goodbyes and saying he is watching over you.” One user made a joke by asking, “This really upsets me… does this mean I’m still going to be doing dishes after I die?”

Others, however, aren’t so sure that the photographs showed a ghost as one person commented, “Can’t see anything, sorry,” while other comments included, “Seriously, what are we looking at, I’m not seeing anything”; and “Nothing there that looks remotely ghostly, just a smudged window or a reflection”.

Thornton explained that his grandfather “built and lived in the house for around 25 years,” adding that, “He was a bigger bloke but the figure looks slim so maybe it’s a younger version of him.”

I wonder if the new owners have seen the pictures and if so, what they think about the ghostly dish washer? I can’t speak for anyone else, but I know I wouldn’t mind if a ghost came here to wash my dishes.

The pictures of the ghostly figure seemingly washing the dishes can be seen on Australian Paranormal’s Facebook page as well as here.