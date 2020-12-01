Possible Ghost Caught on Video at Haunted Dorset Church

A paranormal investigator was exploring an allegedly haunted Dorset church when he captured footage of what appeared to be a ghost.

Jeff Higgins, who is part of New Forest Paranormal Investigators, was exploring Knowlton Church in Cranborne, England, on November 21st when he and his son Stephen captured a ghostly apparition on their camera at around 10:30pm.

Jeff explained how some of his equipment detected paranormal activity at the church. “We went there in the night and the K2 Meter was going mad.” “The readings on the Mel Meter were right up to 50.8, that is unheard of. If you put it next to a microwave it will go up to 15, to get those readings is pretty strange.”

He went on to say that it was only when he and his son went home and reviewed their footage that they noticed the strange apparition. “We put it on the computer and that is when we saw the spirit. Personally, I think it is an intelligent haunting rather than a residual haunting.”

The video shows a possible apparition appearing on the left-hand side and moving across to the right. “It materializes on the left-hand side, comes out, goes back then comes in in front of us,” Jeff explained. He went on to note that he has been investigating paranormal locations for the past 11 years and has never captured anything like this before. You can decide for yourself whether or not they captured footage of a ghost as the video can be seen here.

As for Knowlton Church, it was constructed during the 12th century and was in operation for several centuries. Despite only a hollow shell remaining at the location, it is still known as a paranormal hot spot.

There have been several apparitions that have been seen at the church over the years. A ghostly face has been seen looking out from the top window of the tower. A crying woman (perhaps a nun) has been reported kneeling down outside of the church. A tall apparition dressed all in black has been seen walking around before suddenly disappearing and some have even described it as being a threatening presence. A ghostly horse and its rider have also been seen at the site, especially at night, when they ride directly through the church as if it wasn’t there.

In addition to the apparitions, other visitors to the location have reported seeing swirling white mists and have heard disembodied voices.

Several pictures of Knowlton Church can be seen here.