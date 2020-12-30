Possible Loch Ness Monster Sighting By a Mother and Daughter

Despite lockdowns and strict restrictions this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have still been numerous alleged sightings of the Loch Ness Monster.

The latest sighting occurred on November 15th when Louise Power and her mother Jennifer Macrae were out for a walk along the Great Glen Way trail above Temple Pier in Drumnadrochit, Scotland. It was Jennifer who first noticed “something strange” in the water.

“Mum saw it first and said ‘look!’ and I just said ‘be quiet’. I expected to see a seal or something but we spent 20 minutes watching this thing moving slowly along the middle of the loch,” Louise explained. “There was a wake after it and during that time it did not disappear – it just kept moving slowly.” “Then it turned towards Dores with a big wave and just went under the water and disappeared.”

As for what it looked like, she admitted that she couldn’t tell exactly how big it was but that it was whitish/grey in color and quite large. She stated that she and her mother have lived there their entire lives and she walks/runs along the trail all the time but has never before seen anything like that in the water. “I did believe that there was something unexplained in the loch – now I know there is! When it turned away from us the waters were really disturbed and we watched it for another five minutes before it went under.” “At the end of our sighting it did not look as long as it did at the beginning – you could not make out its exact shape.”

Since her sighting, she has been trying to come up with a logical explanation for what she and her mother witnessed but she can’t think of anything other than something unexplained.

Their encounter has been registered as the 13th official sighting of the Loch Ness Monster just this year. Gary Campbell, who runs The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, confirmed that this is the 13th accepted sighting of the year which is pretty amazing considering the lockdown from the pandemic. “Normally there would have been half-a-million visitors to the loch, but the sightings have held up with so many less people about. The mystery is as strong as ever,” he said. “It just shows that whatever the situation Nessie has not gone away and is finishing the end of the year with another unexplained appearance. It all adds to the mystery and is in many ways it is a vintage year for sightings.”

The picture that Louise and Jennifer took of the possible Loch Ness Monster can be seen here.