Psilocybin Advisors, Lunar Racecars, Oldest Frozen Embryo and More Mysterious News Briefly — December 2, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — December 2, 2020

Scientists at MIT have built the RoboGrammer — an AI algorithm that can design its own robot bodies for applications that challenge human designers. This is what happens when genius engineers don’t take time out of their busy days to watch dystopian movies.

Moon Mark, an entertainment and education company, is sponsoring a competition between teams of high school students to design and drive two racecars that will be taken to the Moon by a SpaceX Falcon Rocket onboard, descend to the surface in the first privately developed lunar lander, and then race each other. It the prospect of watching car crashes doesn’t lure out the beings living on the Moon, nothing will.

An 81-year-old midnight snapper caught off the coast of Western Australia is the oldest tropical reef fish ever recorded anywhere in the world. When the fish found out the year was 2020, it begged the fisherman to throw it back.

A study by Penn State researchers found that the number of times a person gives birth may affect the body’s physical aging process, with women having either few births or numerous ones actually age faster than mothers giving birth three or four times in life. “Either way, we’re screwed,” said all men.

A baby from an embryo that had been frozen for 27 years was born to a woman who received it via in vitro fertilization, setting a new known record for the longest-frozen embryo to ever come to birth. The parents need to be prepared for this baby never giving up its blanket.

2020 SO, the so-called minimoon that zipped past Earth yesterday, was thought to be the Centaur upper-stage rocket from the 1966 Surveyor Moon mission, but astronomers were unable to see it clearly enough for a confirmation. Could this be related to the disappearing monoliths? (Asking for a conspiracy theorist friend.)

The Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site (SSWHS) group has filed a lawsuit to block government plans for a two-mile tunnel under the Stonehenge World Heritage site. The only thing worse than a tunnel would be booths at the entrance to collect a summer and winter toll-stice.

As engineers had feared, the huge Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapsed in on itself overnight after suffered damage from breaks in two major support cables. Around the galaxy, alien phones are suddenly showing no bars.

The Oregon Health Authority is seeking applications for the Psilocybin Advisory Board to help develop best practices, ethics and regulations for psilocybin therapy in the first state to legalize magic mushrooms. Sounds like the perfect retirement job for Grace Slick.

Yale researchers wondering how some sperm win the race to the egg have discovered that sperm tails are lined with channels containing pores for entry of calcium which help sperm move through the female reproductive tract, providing so much winning mobility and navigation that they researchers refer to the channels as “racing stripes.” Look for fertility drug manufacturers to find ways to put their logos on the fastest racing sperm.