Residents in English County Are Calling the Police to Report Ghosts

In the county of Cumbria, England, police have been receiving several calls from people who are freaked out by ghostly activity.

Thanks a Freedom of Information request by the News & Star, they were able to find out more details about these calls. They discovered that the police had received a total of seven calls from people calling about paranormal activity – six of those calls came from the northern and western parts of Cumbria while the other was located in the southern part of the county. Out of those seven calls, police responded to five of them.

And it wasn’t just the officers who responded to the calls as a paranormal group called S.P.I.R.I.T UK (or Solway Paranormal) joined them to investigate the locations. Joanne Ellwood began the group around seven years ago which consists of five experienced paranormal investigators.

“If you feel that there is someone in your home that shouldn’t be, your first call should be to the police,” she stated. “The safest thing is for them to check for an intruder.” “If you know or believe it is a ghost I’m able to come and investigate. But your first call should be to the police.” “A ghost isn’t going to hurt you.”

As for the residents who made the calls, a police spokesperson said, “The incidents referred to involved people undergoing mental health issues,” adding, “Checks on welfare were made or the people involved were referred to the relevant agency for appropriate support.”

Back in May of this year, I wrote an article on how a man in India named Jay Alani started a paranormal helpline to aid people who are experiencing paranormal activity in their homes. At that time, he was receiving more than ten calls per day from people dealing with ghostly activity. The helpline was created to help people who fall under certain categories – someone who has experienced a ghost or other paranormal phenomena; a person who is curious or has doubts about ghosts, spirits, black magic, or other paranormal phenomena; and those who believe their homes are haunted. “The main motive behind this helpline number is to provide scientific solutions to those who are encountering any unusual incidents or have any question about the paranormal world,” Alani said.

Perhaps the county of Cumbria, England, should consider getting a paranormal helpline for those who are experiencing unusual activity in their homes. In fact, many individuals across the planet are experiencing more unexplained activity since the pandemic began as more people are staying home and noticing highly unusual things going on.