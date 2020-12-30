Roswell: Pointing the Finger at the Ones Who Knew the Truth – Part 1

As a result of my recent article on my thoughts and observations on the History Channel’s 3-part show on Roswell, a few people contacted me about my words and opinions. I mentioned in the same article that Roswell is now at a stand-still. We’ve hit a brick wall. The Air Force of today can’t find any files. Does that mean we are destined to never get the truth? Well, it depends on our approach. Almost all of the firsthand witnesses are gone. Records? None of an intriguing nature exist, aside from the so-called “Ramey Memo.” Admittedly, that is worth addressing. For all of the research that has been done, though, the memo issue – like so many other angles of Roswell – has now stalled. There is one way that might work, though, and that’s to focus our attentions on various people outside of the direct confines of the Roswell event. That might sound odd, given that we’re trying to find answers to Roswell. But, bear with me. Here’s one example that might work: while doing work for my two Roswell books – Body Snatchers in the Desert and The Roswell UFO Conspiracy – one name popped up on a few occasions. We’re talking about an extremely controversial man named Hubertus Strughold. Here’s a bit of background on the man.

In January 1994, President Bill Clinton appointed an Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments (ACHRE) that was tasked with investigating unethical medical experimentation undertaken on human beings from the mid-1940s onward. The ACHRE was quick to realize that the notorious operation “Paperclip” personnel played direct roles in post-war human experimentation in America. To be sure, Paperclip was a totally disturbing, Faustian pact of hitherto unseen proportions. That brings us to the aforementioned Strughold. Born in Germany in 1898, Strughold obtained a Ph.D. in Biochemistry in 1922, an M.D. in Sensory Physiology in 1923 and between 1929 and 1935 served as Director of the Aeromedical Research Institute, Berlin.

In 1947, as a result of Paperclip’s actions, Strughold joined the staff of the Air Force’s School of Aviation Medicine at Randolph Field, Texas; and in 1949 he was named head of the then-newly-formed Department of Space Medicine at the School – where, according to documentation uncovered by the ACHRE, he conducted research into “effects of high speed;” “lack of oxygen;” “decompression;” “effects of ultra-violet rays;” “space cabin simulator for testing humans;” “weightlessness;” and “visual disturbances.” Strughold was naturalized as an American citizen in 1956 and, four years later, became Chair of the Advanced Studies Group, Aerospace Medical Center at Brooks Air Force Base. Strughold – whose awards and honors included the USAF Exceptional Civilian Service Award and the Theodore C. Lyster Award of the Aerospace Medical Association – retired in 1968. And, as the Advisory Committee Staff stated:

“Perhaps the most prominent of the Paperclip physicians was Hubertus Strughold, called ‘the father of space medicine’ and for whom the Aeromedical Library at the USAF School of Aerospace Medicine was named in 1977. During the War, he was director of the Luftwaffe’s aeromedical institute; a Strughold staff member was acquitted at Nuremberg on the grounds that the physician’s Dachau laboratory was not the site of nefarious experiments. Strughold had a long career at the SAM, including the recruitment of other Paperclip scientists in Germany. His background was the subject of public controversy in the United States. He denied involvements with Nazi experiments and told reporters in this country that his life had been in danger from the Nazis. A citizen for 30 years before his death in 1986, his many honors included an American Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution.”

“An April 1947 intelligence report on Strughold states: ‘[H]is successful career under Hitler would seem to indicate that he must be in full accord with Nazism.’ However, Strughold’s colleagues in Germany and those with whom he had worked briefly in the United States on fellowships described him as politically indifferent or anti-Nazi. In his application to reside in this country, he declared: ‘Further, the United States is the only country of liberty which is able to maintain this liberty and the thousand-year-old culture and western civilization, and it is my intention to support the United States in this task, which is in danger now, with all my scientific abilities and experience.’

“In a 1952 civil service form, Strughold was asked if he had ever been a member of a fascist organization. His answer: ‘Not in my opinion.’ His references therein included the Surgeon General of the Air Force, the director of research at the Lovelace Foundation in New Mexico, and a colleague from the Mayo Clinic. In September 1948, Strughold was granted a security clearance from the Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency director, Captain Wev, who in the previous March had written to the Department of State protesting the difficulty of completing immigration procedures for Paperclip recruits.”

I can’t prove that after he came to the United States Strughold was quietly briefed (in 1948) on what happened at Roswell. Several of the old-timers I interviewed, however, were 100 percent sure that Strughold was briefed on it. Not because the Roswell affair involved aliens (it didn’t; the whole thing was a terrible series of unethical, monstrous experiments using people), but because it was hoped Strughold would be able to advance U.S. research in the field of high-altitude experimentation – something that had gone disastrously wrong at Roswell in 1947. So, my suggestion is that we expand our horizons: we’ve got just about all we can find concerning the Roswell controversy. But, something along the lines of an extensive investigation of just about every official document concerning Strughold might reveal. And, then let’s see where the threads and leads take us then. And so on. Maybe, there’s something sitting somewhere in a vault that contains a wealth of material on Strughold that has been overlooked, but that might reveal something important to us. I may, of course, just be grasping at straws. But, the fact that several people said Strughold knew all of what happened – having been secretly briefed – suggests it’s the people and their backgrounds we need to dig into to get answers. And, I’m not talking about U.S. personnel. I’m thinking of Paperclip and the people who were in it. Yes, a huge amount of material on Paperclip has been declassified. Maybe, though, there’s a lot still out of our hands. It’s these alternative avenues we need to go down if we’re going to stand a chance of getting some good, solid answers. They might be the only things left for us.