Roswell: Pointing the Finger at the Ones Who Knew the Truth – Part 2

Part 1 of this two-part article was on a notorious character in a post-Second World War-era program called Paperclip. It was a Faustian pact of the worst kind: to secretly bring Nazi scientists to work in the United States. Indeed, immediately after the Second World War came to an end in 1945, certain elements of the military and intelligence community clandestinely sought to bring numerous scientists within the German medical and scientific communities into the United States to continue research – and at times highly controversial research – they had undertaken at the height of the war. It was research that included studies of human anatomy and physiology in relation to aerospace medicine, high-altitude exposure, and what was then termed “space biology.” The startling fact that some of these scientists were ardent Nazis, and even members of the notorious and feared SS, proved not a problem at all to the government of the time. Thus was born the notorious Paperclip, so named because the papers of the recruits were paper-clipped to regular American immigration forms.

In part 1, I revealed that if we are going to solve the Roswell mystery of 1947, then we need to think of new approaches – mainly because we’ve pretty much hit a brick wall. This brought me to a man named Hubertus Strughold – also a Nazi and also someone brought to the United States to work. Strughold was also someone who knew what happened at Roswell. My view is that instead of just focusing on Roswell the event to try and find answers, we should focus on the scientists who may have know what really happened at Roswell. And that would include at least some of the Paperclip scientists. So, having addressed Strughold in the first part of this article, today I’m going to focus on another German scientist brought to the United States and who knew of the “human experimentation” angle of Roswell.

Wernher von Braun was born in Wirsitz, Germany, on March 23, 1912 and earned his bachelor’s degree at the age of twenty from the University of Berlin, where he also received his doctorate in physics in 1934. Between 1932 and 1937, von Braun was employed by the German Ordnance Department and became technical director of the Peenemuende Rocket Center in 1937, where the V-2 rocket was developed. Von Braun came to the United States in September 1945 under contract with the Army Ordnance Corps as part of Paperclip and worked on high altitude firings of captured V-2 rockets at the White Sands Proving Ground, until he became project director of the Ordnance Research and Development Division Sub-Office at Fort Bliss, Texas. On October 28, 1949, the Secretary of the Army approved the transfer of the Fort Bliss group to Redstone Arsenal; and after his arrival in Huntsville in April 1950, von Braun was appointed Director of Development Operations.

Major development projects under von Braun’s technical direction included the Redstone rocket, the Jupiter Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, and the Pershing missile. He and his team of German scientists and engineers were also responsible for developing the Jupiter C Reentry Test Missile and launching the Free World’s first scientific earth satellite, Explorer 1. On July 1, 1960, von Braun and his team were transferred to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and became the nucleus of the George C. Marshall Space Flight Center at Redstone Arsenal. He served as Director of the Marshall Center until February 1970 when he moved to NASA Headquarters to serve as Deputy Associate Administrator. On 1 July 1972, von Braun left NASA to become Vice President of Engineering and Development for Fairchild Industries in Germantown, Maryland and was inducted into the Ordnance Corps Hall of Fame in 1973. Von Braun retired in January 1977 due to ill health and died on June 16, 1977.

The fact that several old-timers quietly told me that von Braun knew of Roswell – the truth of a horrifying human experiment and zero to do with aliens – makes me think that going after von Braun’s files might find something. Now, I’m not talking about the huge numbers of known files of the man. I’m talking about potential unknown files, ones that are perhaps tucked away in old archives – and that just might lead us to something important on Roswell. Going deeper and deeper into the work (and the still-hidden files) of Nazi scum just might throw light on the biggest controversy Ufology has ever had: Roswell.