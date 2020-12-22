Roswell: TV Documentaries and Why Things Aren’t Working

On the night of December 19, I watched the first and second installments of History Channel’s new, 3-part show on the Roswell controversy of July 1947. Under the overall banner of “History’s Greatest Mysteries,” part-3 will be shown next weekend. Of course, the big question that was on my mind was this: will there be anything new? Well, in one sense, there was. It was the insertion into the story of an old diary. Frankly, though, I didn’t see anything particularly intriguing, amazing, or jaw-dropping about it. There was a lot of old footage (primarily interviews from the 1980s). The use of drones came into the story, as did a look at what has become known as the “Ramey Memo” (you can find the whole, controversial story at this link). Code experts were brought in. There was a bit of digging and probing on the site of the crash itself. In other words, there really wasn’t much that could be seen as new or of major value. There’s a very good reason for this. I’ll get to it now.

The big problem that faces not just the History Channel, but every producer, director, series and network, is that Roswell – as an event – has reached a grinding halt. I don’t care how many people keep coming forward (and, to be sure, there aren’t many left now), and I don’t care how amazing their claims might be. You may ask: “Why?” Well, because Roswell has reached the proverbial brick wall. We need more than words and TV shows. The History Channel has put together a 3-part show across three weeks. But, will all of of the filming – studying that memo, checking out the site, chatting with old-timers, going over and over again with regard to that diary, and so on – provide you, me and everyone else anything amazing? Nope. It’s not the fault of the crew, of the interviewees, or of the experts in their respective fields. The stumbling block (and it’s a huge one) is this: there’s no conventional way of solving and exposing Roswell. And if there’s an unconventional way, well, I have no idea what that might be.

Today’s U.S. Air Force say they have no files on Roswell. They suspect that the answers revolve around military balloons (Moguls) and crash-test dummies. But, even the Air Force admits their theories are just those: theories and that’s all. Unlike a lot of Ufologists, I believe the Air Force when they say they can’t locate anything relevant to the incident. Based on interviews that appeared in my 2017 Roswell-themed book, The Roswell UFO Conspiracy, there was a unanimous belief (or suspicion) that all of the hard evidence was hidden away decades ago and that the Air Force of now is totally out of the loop. I agree with that. I think a lot of the story was destroyed, too. So, if even the Air Force can’t find the true picture, then what chance do I, Kevin Randle, Don Schmitt, om Carey, and all of the additional Roswell investigators, have of finding the truth? And, by “the truth,” I don’t mean claims, or friend-of-a-friend tales. Or blurry pictures. I mean something that blows the lid off and cannot be denied.

That’s me, Nick Redfern, October 2020, with the face I wear when I’m checking out the latest on Roswell:

“Can I go yet?” “Pleeeeez?”

Could such a revelation happen? Well, I think it could. There’s a problem, though: it requires us to go down pathways we’ve never gone down before. And there’s an even bigger stumbling block: I truly don’t know what those pathways might amount to, or even how we might find them. What I do know for sure, however, is that endlessly roaming around the old ranch with a shovel or several, reeling out old footage of old men, and going over an old piece of paper – the aforementioned Ramey Memo – won’t achieve a damn thing. You’ll see I used the word “old” on several occasions. Roswell is old. Roswell has very little to say for itself because it’s all been seen said (aside from what’s in the Aladdin’s Cave where the real Roswell secrets are stored). In short: Roswell has stalled. Roswell, as an investigation, needs a new injection of life if it’s to achieve anything meaningful. And “meaningful” equates to finding undeniably real files – not the pathetic Majestic 12 shit that needs to be put to death, painfully and slowly. And we need genuine photos taken of the wreckage and of the bodies at the site in 1947, and, well, you get the picture. Somewhere, some of it may still be stored away. We need to find it. And we have to figure out how we might find it. And, TV isn’t the way to do it.