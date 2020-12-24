The Bigfoot Creatures: Occasionally Albinos?

The overwhelming majority of all reports of Bigfoot and similar creatures describe them as having brown or black hair. On occasions, the witnesses talk of red – or reddish – hair. On even rarer occasions, people claim to encounter white Bigfoot – possibly indicating the existence of albinism in the species. In my own, personal files, I have just one report of a white Bigfoot. Rather curiously, it came from Lubbock, Texas – an area of the United States hardly noted for vast forests or plenty of woodland in which to hide. The witness, driving between Lubbock and Levelland in 2001, said she saw the large animal race across the highway, at what was sometime after 10:00 p.m. on a chilled, winter’s night. In 2010, highly controversial footage surfaced anonymously – which is, perhaps, not overly surprising – that alleged to show a white Bigfoot in woods at Carbondale, Pennsylvania. In no time at all, it appeared at YouTube, along with the following statement (or disclaimer, depending on one’s perspective):

“The owner’s story is that he knew of sightings of a white Bigfoot creature in the area. When he heard a disturbance in his backyard of his wooded property, be brought a video camera and a flashlight out in hopes of catching the something on tape. When he heard the rustling of leaves in the distance he pointed his flashlight and camera at the spot, thus catching on creature on film. He claims he was 10 to 15 feet away from the creature. He says, ‘I never really expected to catch anything like that on video.’ The town has been confirmed as Carbondale, Pennsylvania.” When the footage surfaced, it provoked major debate within the Bigfoot-seeking community. Most people took the view that it was a hoax and not an overly great one. Others, however, weren’t quite so sure.

Researcher Joe Black said: “[Bigfoot researcher] MK Davis posted a stabilized version of the ‘Pennsylvania White Bigfoot Video.’ Thanks to MK you can now see detail that was difficult to see in the original. I have watched this video over and over. Part of me wants to say this is real, but upon closer inspection I found many suspicious items that have lead me to believe this video is a hoax. The person put on white make up, then put on some sort of white jacket. On the head a white mesh material was used that fit very tight. Using a flash light with a video camera was the perfect way to cover any flaws and only showing the subject from the waist up. Since no mask was used facial expressions and reaction to the light would be look very natural. Jerking the flash light also made the subject appear like it moved very fast.”

At the Weird Animal Report website, “Erika” offered her thoughts and observations on the controversy: “The first thing I noticed about this video is, who grabs a camera and starts filming in the dark like that? Doesn’t it seem more plausible that some kids got bored over their summer vacation, and decided to fake a Sasquatch video? (I know I did something very similar over one particularly dull summer vacation when I was a teenager, myself. And that was the 1980s, when we didn’t have the great digital technology that we do today!) The video has been edited such that a definite mood is created. You get about 30 seconds of ‘dude walking through the woods and I can’t see anything.’ It’s very Blair Witch. The first time I watched it, I half suspected this was going to be one of those ‘screamer’ videos. I turned down the volume and leaned back in my chair, just in case. It’s hardly definitive evidence: just a gut-level impression that it has all been tidily packaged to provide a specific experience.”

Despite the highly controversial nature of the 2010 footage, the reports don’t end there. Mysterious Universe writer Paul Seaburn demonstrated that in October 2014: “Recently in Eddington, Maine, a boy (name not given) told Bill Brock and AJ Marston, members of the cryptid research organization Team Rogue, that he saw a big white creature running into the woods near his family’s home. ‘I was walking and then…I hear something run over there. I look up and then there is something big, white and it runs right into the woods…and it’s just gone.’ The boy’s family didn’t see the creature but reported finding a deer leg that ‘had just been ripped off, and was just sitting there.’ Brock and Marston say they found footprints and used a tree the boy saw it standing near to estimate the unpigmented cryptid was about eight feet tall. This is at least the second white Bigfoot sighting in Maine in a year. A man walking his dog on Christmas reported seeing one in Litchfield. Another white Bigfoot was reported in nearby Shaftsbury, Vermont, in January 2014.””

If white Bigfoot do exist, then they are clearly in the minority. This strongly suggests we are dealing with albinos, rather than a specific offshoot of Bigfoot that is always white in color. It begs an important question that requires answering: what is albinism? The National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation states: “The word ‘albinism’ refers to a group of inherited conditions. People with albinism have little or no pigment in their eyes, skin, or hair. They have inherited altered genes that do not make the usual amounts of a pigment called melanin. One person in 17,000 in the U.S.A. has some type of albinism. Albinism affects people from all races. Most children with albinism are born to parents who have normal hair and eye color for their ethnic backgrounds. Sometimes people do not recognize that they have albinism. A common myth is that people with albinism have red eyes. In fact there are different types of albinism and the amount of pigment in the eyes varies. Although some individuals with albinism have reddish or violet eyes, most have blue eyes. Some have hazel or brown eyes. However, all forms of albinism are associated with vision problems.”

Perhaps the idea of a white Bigfoot is not as unlikely as it seems at first glance.