The Ghost of the “White Lady” Who Appears Every Christmas Eve

The ghost of the “white lady” is said to appear in the village of Worstead in Norfolk, England, every Christmas Eve and she has even been seen in a photograph. And depending on which version of the story you believe, she is either a kind ghost who can heal people, or a spirit who will scare you.

According to the story, the “white lady” appears at exactly midnight every Christmas Eve at St. Mary’s Church. One Christmas Eve in the 1830s, a drunk man told his friends that he wasn’t afraid of the ghost and that if he saw her, he would offer to kiss her. He told his friends that he would ring the church bells so that they knew he made it there to face the alleged ghost. He then walked off towards the church and his friends waited in anticipation but when the Christmas bells didn’t ring, they got worried and decide to check on the man. When they found him, he was collapsed in the bell chamber. He was shivering, claiming that he had seen the ghost and then suddenly died.

Another sighting happened in 1975 and there was even photographic evidence. It didn’t happen on Christmas Eve as it was during a hot August day when a woman named Diane Berthelot was visiting the church with her husband and son. She was suffering from an ear infection so she decided to say a prayer and that’s when she experienced a peaceful and warm feeling. At that same time, her husband took a picture of her while she prayed. It was only months later that they looked through the photographs and noticed that an apparition was sitting behind Mrs. Berthelot while she was praying. The unexplained figure looked like a woman wearing light-colored clothing and a bonnet from older times.

When she went back to the village the following summer, she showed the picture to the late Vicar of Worstead, Rev. Pettit, who proceeded to tell Mrs. Berthelot about the “white lady” who is a healer and makes her presence known when someone is sick. “I’ve been back to the church many times since but nothing ever happened again,” she stated. (The picture can be seen here.)

Numerous locals over the years have told their own stories of their encounters with the “white lady”. A man named Max Darbyshire commented on ghostsnghouls.com stating that a man who ran a fish and chip van would often talk about how he witnessed a white lady moving among the gravestones and even walked through the doors of the church where a white light could be seen through the windows, causing the man to believe that he saw an angel. The commenter added that a friend of his was drinking with his buddies in the graveyard when a woman dressed in white clothing and a bonnet appeared behind the teenagers with a stern look on her face.

Whether the intention of the “white lady” is to heal the sick or terrify those who disrespect her space (or both), she is known to appear at the church every Christmas Eve so keep your eyes open if you’re in the area.