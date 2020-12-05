Those Mysterious Monoliths and a Wild Yarn From the 1950s

Whether you think there is something profound to it all, or you’re of the view that it’s just one, big, collective joke of epic proportions, the matter of those mysterious monoliths continues to be debated. And, there’s no doubt that some people are suggesting the monoliths have a connection to the UFO phenomenon, even if its only in a humorous fashion. Over at KERA there is this: “The monoliths have each stood around 10 to 12 feet tall, with three sides and metal polished enough to reflect the sun’s glare, though minor differences appear to distinguish each one from the others. All three bear an unmistakable resemblance to the monolith famously featured in the film 2001: A Space Odyssey — one reason, perhaps, why authorities have been so quick to blame aliens in their tongue-in-cheek responses. (The monolith in Stanley Kubrick’s film had four sides.)” Vox state: “Kubrick or no Kubrick, all three of these real-life monoliths are eerie, solitary objects. No one knows whether another will suddenly appear, or whether it, too, will vanish into the night. We know very little about these monoliths at all, in fact, and that seems to be part of their point. They are a beautifully inexplicable phenomenon, and proof that the world still contains marvels.”

So, with that all said, I thought today I would share with you an extraterrestrial-themed story of strange, metallic “things” allegedly also found at various sites – but way back in 1952 in Nevada. The story was told by a controversial man named Truman Bethurum. He was someone who fell into the “Contactee” category back in the 1950s. In other words, he claimed close encounters – out in the wilds of Nevada – with very human-like aliens. Those same ETs – who claimed to have come from a world faraway and called Clarion – wanted Bethurum to spread the word that atomic weapons were (a) very bad; and (b) should be dismantled as soon as conceivably possible. Bethurum’s main source for all of this unearthly wisdom was a hot and curvy alien who called herself Aura Rhanes. Most of the encounters between the two took place on Mormon Mesa, Nevada.

Bethurum wrote in his first book, 1954’s Aboard a Flying Saucer: “I certainly do not believe there will be an atomic or a hydrogen war at any time; but if there is an atomic or hydrogen war, it will bring simultaneous action from Clarion and from other planets, and all the bombs will deteriorate in an instant, if warfare is declared. Those people told me they are tired of hearing the noise and continual rumbling down here on Earth. There is life on every planet; there is strife only on Earth. I believe the strife is an element the same as pouring gasoline on a fire…They say they live in luxury and there is no class distinction. They have a maid in their home, [Rhanes] said, and the maid is thought as much of as she herself. That was the captain of the ship speaking, and she had a hand in their Government. There is a power greater than we are, and they have certainly proved it in many ways.”

Now, we come to the crux of today’s article. On one of the final times that Bethurum and Rhanes met on Mormon Mesa, the Captain told Bethurum she had something for him. In a fashion not unlike the way in which the angel Moroni allegedly told Joseph Smith that the priceless manuscript that ultimately became the Book of Mormon was “inscribed” on a set of golden plates, so Bethurum was also the recipient of (to him, at least) a priceless inscription on a strange “package.” It read: “To Truman From Aura.” According to Bethurum – and in correspondence he had with the late Contactee Orfeo Angelucci – he, Bethurum, claimed to have found four, strange, small metal “items” placed in various locations in Nevada and all in pyramid style. They were, we are told, the work of the Clarionites. Unfortunately, Bethurum failed to state where, exactly, the mysterious metal creations were found in Nevada. And he also failed to inform Angelucci what, exactly, the other messages said. In other words, Bethurum was deliberately keeping the specifics to himself. Or, it was total bullshit. Maybe, it was somewhere between the two. Most people would likely dismiss Bethurum’s wild story. If nothing else, however, it’s intriguing to note that close to sixty years ago a number of strange, metal, pyramid-like items were said to have been found in various places in the wilds of Nevada – and with an extraterrestrial connection.