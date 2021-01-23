23.01 – MU Plus+ Podcast – 00Zero

Spiritual emergencies can have dramatic effects on the life of the experiencer. For this episode we hear the story of a woman who had not one but multiple spiritual emergencies that took her life in a direction she never expected. Recruited into a spiritual agency, her mission became to use her newfound paranormal capabilities for good in a world crying out for rescue.
We also discuss electric ghosts, Bigfoot shadow beings and the glowing green orbs of nightmares.
