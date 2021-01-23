Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

23.02 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Hairy Whispers

Beginning with some irritating calls for help from a seemingly delusional elderly couple, a lone deputy is drawn into a world of terrifying supernatural experiences. We discuss his journey into the strange and speculate that the intelligence may have “tagged” him. From Bigfoot whispering to entities disappearing into a mist his experiences are something to behold.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

Links