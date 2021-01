In her quest for spiritual enlightenment we follow the story of a woman who headed to India and descended into the madness of guru controlled cults. Despite being warned of the dangers of falling for these enigmatic black magic gurus our protagonist seeks the meaning of life with complete abandon. Of course it doesn’t go well and after enduring a terrible experience she finds a sanctuary in the wilderness that offers salvation. Or does it?

