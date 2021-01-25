25.01 – MU Podcast – Freudian Lucidity

Dreams are not just a random fluttering of our consciousness; they have a clear purpose and play a valuable role in the development of our minds and spirits. For this premier episode of 2021 we take a foray into the often puzzling and exhilarating world of lucid dreaming and discuss the scientific and spiritual facets of this uncanny experience.

Then we continue the discussion in our Plus+ extension with stories of the dream invading, nightmare tagging, Men in Black and reveal the horrifying aftermath of seemingly innocuous UFO encounters.

