25.02 – MU Podcast – Shamanic Initiation Portal

Indigenous Shamanic cultures tell us that our modern industrial world is stripping us of our connection to spirit and blocking guidance from our ancestors. Without this connection, we risk not only a loss of purpose in this life but also the potential to reincarnate in others. For this episode we discuss the fascinating and shocking initiation experiences of a lost shaman and ponder the consequences of ignoring the unexplained.
We also travel beyond the 7th gate for our Plus+ Members and find out what happens with you play a complex game of chess with Bigfoot in the forest.
