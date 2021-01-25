25.03 – MU Podcast – MIB Hypnoshirt

While most interactions with the sinister looking Men in Black are considered undesirable is there an aspect to the phenomenon that is being overlooked? Could it be that the Men in Black and similar entities are actually here to help us? Join us as we discuss some of the more “out there” theories surrounding the Men in Black and hear stories of failed MIB disguises, “hypnoshirts” and demonic encounters.
Then in our Plus+ extension we head into the murky realm of botox, plastic surgery and enormous cabooses. What biologically drives us to seek attractiveness? We discuss the controversial theories of a rogue cosmetic surgeon and hear the shocking truth of beauty.
Links
- Men in Black: Are They Really The Good Guys?
- Supernatural Entities: Skinny and Sinister in Black
- Liquidation Of The UFO Investigators
- Time-Traveling UFOnauts?
- The Outer Limits of the Twilight Zone: Selected Writings of John A. Keel
- Searching For the String: Selected Writings of John A. Keel
- A Man in Black, Wicca, and a Strange Encounter