25.04 – MU Podcast – Bigfoot Bug Zapper

The traumas of experiencing the unknown can linger in the mind of the experiencer far longer than anyone can expect. On this episode we discuss the story of a MUFON investigator who’s childhood nightmares come bubbling to the surface after reading about the Skinwalker Ranch and hear the stunning revelation that the farm she grew up on was possessed by similar monsters.

We also describe some odd out of body experiences before heading into our Plus+ extension to continue the “entering of the guru” and the rising of the serpent.

Links

