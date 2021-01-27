An Ex-Military Man and the Strange Story of the Tall White Aliens

The stories of people within the government or military coming forth with tales of encounters with UFOs or alien beings are numerous. They always seem to come from someone who claims to be in the know, and a first hand witness to what the government is up to behind closed doors, making them seem to be the best witnesses there are. Yet many times such reports go off to derail into the truly outlandish, to the point that even the most open-minded individual might take pause, and one of these must certainly be the story of an ex-Air Force man who tells of the mysterious entities he calls the “Tall Whites.”

One of the stranger stories to come from a supposed insider revolves around an ex-U.S. Air Force personnel by the name of Charles Hall, who says that in 1964 he was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada when he first became aware that the government had had ongoing contact with extraterrestrials since the 1950s. He says that there were three main types of aliens on Earth talking with the military and meeting with them at a top secret base. According to him there are the Greys, some of which actually have yellow or orange skin, the Nordics, who look completely human and have 24 teeth, and then there are the very mysterious entities he calls the “Tall Whites.” It is the latter that Hall has spent much of his time talking about, and he says of his first acquaintance with them:

In 1964, when I was a weather observer at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, I witnessed interactions between the military and a group of mysterious tall, white, human-like extra-terrestrials. Their craft are capable of traveling faster than the speed of light because Einstein was wrong about relativity. When you encounter the ‘tall whites’ it’s such a shock, you are not sure if you are looking at a ghost or an angel, or if you are dreaming.

They are described as being 7 feet tall or over, very slender and with alabaster white skin, thin, straight blond hair, and large piecing blue eyes that gradually turn pink as they grow older, which can take a long time as they are claimed to live for up to 800 years. Despite their freakish height, Hall claims that they can more or less blend into human society with the right disguises, and although they communicate with each other with barking or whistling sounds, they are able to emulate human speech. They are so more or less human-looking in fact, they Hall has claimed that the Tall Whites would often head into Las Vegas to go to Casinos along with a CIA entourage, with the Stardust being their favorite place to go. One suspects they’d fit right in in Vegas.

Hall claims that the Tall Whites are from the star system called Arcturus, which is about 100 light-years from Earth, and that they gave the U.S. military much technology. In exchange for this, the U.S. built bases for the aliens, specifically designed for their height and with very precise environmental settings in order to make them as comfortable on our world as possible. Hall even says that there were play areas made for the Tall Whites’ children. However, according to Hall, the aliens only ever really spoke to higher level officials, and were very wary and nervous around human beings in general. He says that they were paranoid, and all carried with them a pencil-like device that could “influence ions in the human body” to stun or kill a person, mesmerize them, cause pain, or control their muscular responses, although they thankfully rarely used them. He would say of his experience living with them and trying to communicate with them:

You can’t go hunting for them or approach them. They have to come to you and the children are especially curious by nature. It was a traumatic experience being isolated in the desert, alone with someone so different and obviously more advanced than us. At first I thought I was going insane. But I learned over time how to communicate, how to approach them and to never try and force them to do anything. Their nervous systems operate very quickly and they are very protective, very suspicious of our intentions.

Hall claims he had some rather weird and often frightening incidents with the Tall Whites. He says that they would sometimes hypnotize him for reasons he couldn’t understand, and that they would often berate him, calling him a lesser being and a “teacher’s pet.” The most terrifying experience he had with them was the time he claims a group of Tall Whites jumped him in the desert and physically assaulted him. The aliens allegedly injured him very badly, explaining later that they had merely wanted to observe a human being in the midst of fighting for his life. In general, the Tall Whites seem to be rather indifferent to the humans, merely trying to maintain a peaceful, symbiotic relationship so that they may continue to use our planet as a stopover base and strategic location.

It all sounds like pure, science fiction mumbo jumbo, and indeed Hall originally wrote of the Tall Whites as fiction in his series of science fiction novels Millennial Hospitality, but according to him this is all real and he merely wrote the story under the guise of fiction because he had feared coming forward with his experiences. He has said that he has not seen the Tall Whites since he went off for a tour of duty in Vietnam, and that he did not feel truly safe to come forward with his information until his children had grown up and moved out. Hall, who also claims to be a nuclear physicist, has continued to give talks on his experiences with the Tall Whites and we are left to puzzle over what to make of all of this. It all seems so absurd, and to many it is, but there have been others who have held on to it as a genuine case. Is there anything to this at all, or is it just delusional ranting? No matter what one might think, the story of the Tall Whites has remained impressed upon the landscape of ufology, and will probably not go away any time soon.