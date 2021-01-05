Ancient Stones: Mysterious Connections and Strange Creatures

Today, I’m going to share with you a strange story of a small collection of ancient stones in Kent, England. Collectively, they are known as Kit’s Coty House. English Heritage says of them: “Kit’s Coty House and its neighbour, Little Kit’s Coty House, are the remains of two megalithic ‘dolmen’ burial chambers. Kit’s Coty is the larger of the two monuments, with three uprights and a massive capstone, while the smaller, Little Kit’s Coty (also known as the Countless Stones), is now a jumble of sarsens. Although the origins of their names are unknown, what is certain is that long barrows such as these were initially constructed during the early Neolithic period to act as communal burial sites.” Atlas Obscura add to this:

“Kit’s Coty is believed to have been constructed around 4000 BC and was originally part of a long barrow burial mound. However, over the course of thousands of years, the surrounding fields—including the burial mound—were severely damaged by ploughings and other agricultural activities. For years, the stone structure was viewed as a mere local curiosity. It was even erroneously associated with the Celts. But the Victorian era heralded in a new appreciation for the ancient past, and with it, a growing desire to decipher the meaning of the mysterious megaliths that dot the British landscape.” Just like so many areas in the U.K. that have ancient stones in their midst, Kity’s Coty House is steeped in weirdness – as you’ll now see. Neil Arnold is a good friend of mine and someone who has spent a lot of time investigating Kit’s Coty House – and who knows all about that same weirdness. Indeed, the strangeness is almost beyond strangeness! For example, as you’ll soon see, there have been sightings at the old stones of what can only be described as ancient, primitive people.

In January 2012, Neil told me that on the night of August 24 of the previous year, 2011, he was taking two women and their boyfriends on a private walk of Blue Bell Hill, Kent when amazing and unsettling events erupted, as Neil recalls. “It was about 9:30 at night – pitch black – when we past the [Kit’s Coty House] stones and headed down into a dark corner of woodland. I was about to tell them about a man-beast sighting and had my back to the woods when they all screamed in tandem. It was funny seeing two grown men turn white as a ghost. They all stated that about twenty yards behind me in the wood, a tall, dark, muscular figure had run through the wood and vanished. I never saw this because as I said, my back was to the wood. They all frantically shone torches, but there was nothing.”

When it comes to trying to ascertain the true nature of the “British Bigfoot” and “wild man” encounters – which is a deeply controversial and difficult task at the very best of times – the theories are as wide and varied as they are controversial and thought-provoking. But, without doubt, one of the most engaging of all scenarios to explain this undeniably nationwide, ancient conundrum comes from Neil: “I’ve always wondered what type of manifestation these U.K.’wild men’ could be. Perhaps Tulpas. In the autumn of 2011 a psychic lady who I know as a friend and who I trust – I don’t often have any interests in psychics – accompanied me to Blue Bell Hill, which is a very haunted village in Kent, a few miles short of the town of Maidstone. I knew of several obscure ‘man-beast’ reports in the area which she knew nothing about. I took her to one particular spot, near some ancient stones, hoping she’d pick up a ghostly presence and she said she felt nothing whatsoever, but she did state quite categorically that a few years previous, around 2003 she’d had a bizarre encounter in the area one night.”

The story told to Neil goes like this: “She had visited Kit’s Coty House with a group of fellow psychics. Her friends were over on one side of the field which harbors the stones and she was in another area when she noticed someone walking towards her a few hundred yards away. The figure seemed to be striding rather aggressively and was coming from the direction of a thicket which runs alongside the field.’ This was no normal human of modern-day standards, however, as Neil’s following words make acutely and abundantly clear: “The woman, whose name is Corriene, stated that from a distance the figure appeared huge in build and covered in hair and she sensed it was not ‘real’ but gave off an air of malevolence. The figure marched towards her and she could see it had long hair and a beard, covering most of its face. The hulking figure was taller than six feet and appeared to have a loin cloth around its waist and furred boots. No-one else saw this figure, but I was intrigued as I knew that in the past several witnesses had come forward to say they’d seen similar figures in woods within miles of Blue Bell Hill.”

Should you ever be in the area, I recommend you take a look at Kit’s Coty House. You may encounter something strange and ancient.