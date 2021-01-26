Bigfoot Rehab, Cyborg Venus Flytrap, T-Rex Babies and More Mysterious News Briefly — January 26, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — January 26, 2021

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore developed a new robotic grabber made with a severed piece of a Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) connected to the robot’s arm electrodes. If the robot suddenly demands to be called Audrey and starts calling for Seymour, run!

A joint Australian-French research team set a world record for the most stable transmission of a laser signal through the atmosphere with no interference from atmospheric turbulence, thus opening the door for an increase in the data rate from satellites to ground by orders of magnitude. In other words, from 5G to 5Gee-whiz!

A new study by researchers at the University of Tsukuba in Japan found the part of the brain which helps us to learn that earmuffs are not valuable at the beach. Now they need to find the part of your mom’s brain that decided you’re going to do it anyway because she said so.

Two tiny one-inch dinosaur bones found in Canada – a jaw bone and a claw bone from tyrannosaur embryos – show that baby tyrannosaurs are about three feet long when they hatch and about the “size of a border collie dog” when they take their first steps. Ironically, baby border collies are about the size of the treats mom T-Rex used to get the babies to be quiet.

If you ever have the need to starve a black hole, a simulation created by researchers at the University of Tokyo found that when galaxies collide under certain conditions, the material from the destroyed galaxy flows away from the supermassive black hole at the center of the other, robbing it of anything to eat. No Ford Galaxies were harmed in the making of this simulation.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is shutting down Loon, its division to make high-speed internet more accessible using giant solar-powered balloons. Bad news for Loon employees … good news for people who could never tell the different between balloons and UFOs.

An international team of researchers has determined that the first people to cross into the Americas before 15,000 years ago were of northeast Asian descent and were accompanied by their dogs, which appear to have been domesticated in Siberia over 23,000 years ago. Does this mean the oldest manmade structure in the Americas was a toilet for the dogs to drink from?

With artificial intelligence and automation pushing the shipping industry to real ghost ships known as MASSs (Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships), complex mathematical models and simulations by Korean researchers found that seafarer jobs will decrease dramatically but be replaced by at least fifty times as many shore-based jobs. If you still want to be a sailor, major in pirate prevention.

After the announcement that a lawmaker in Oklahoma wants to legalize Bigfoot hunting in his state, the Wild Heart Ranch nonprofit wildlife sanctuary is offering “to provide any needed medical for the bigfoot victims of poor shots, lazy tracking and any trapping injuries,” plus providing rehabilitation for injured or orphaned Bigfoot. This beats an expensive visit to a vet or animal hospital, since Bigfoot probably can’t get pet insurance on itself.

As mysterious blackouts occur across Iran, shutting down major cities already reeling from the pandemic, the government has initiated a crackdown on an unlikely suspect – Bitcoin farms which are known to use massive amounts of electricity to keep their massive amounts of computers cool. All of a sudden, pennies don’t seem like such a bad idea anymore.