Cow Masks, Pineapple Drones, Ice Robots and More Mysterious News Briefly — January 7, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — January 7, 2021

Your ears have not been deceiving you at the zoo – researchers at the German Primate Center (DPZ) – Leibniz Institute for Primate Research have found that Guinea baboons raised in different social groups grunt with their own unique accents. If they sound like they’re laughing, they’re probably grunting about YOUR accent.

A startup company called Imagindairy is using yeast to create a cow’s milk substitute with the same important nutritional values, taste, aroma, and texture of cow’s milk but without the cows and the damage to the environment. If you leave out the same nutrition, taste, aroma and texture of cow’s milk, this sounds like beer.

A new University of Colorado Boulder study found that one sweating, exercising person emits as many chemicals from their body as up to five sedentary people and those emissions chemically combine with bleach cleaners to form new airborne chemicals with unknown impacts to indoor air quality. There goes all of the 2021 New Year’s resolutions to join a gym.

A study of more than 80,000 couples in the UK found multiple correlations between and individual’s traits and their partner’s genomes, concluding that one person’s DNA in a relationship has indirect effects on the other person’s health or behavior. Can you now file for divorce citing irreconcilable DNA? (Asking for a friend.)

A new law in Michigan will allow veterinarians in Michigan to talk to pet owners about marijuana use for their pets and its impact on their health. Don’t make your own diagnosis – consult your vet first and tell your spouse not to embarrass you or your pet by barking and begging in the office.

Researchers in Malaysia have developed a new use for pineapple leaves that are normally discarded after the fruit is picked – they’re turning it into a strong yet lightweight fiber that can be used to build the frames for drones. So your mom wasn’t losing her marbles when she said your Christmas present smelled like a pina colada.

The $360 BioVYZR personal air purifying shield from YZRTech – which claims to provide a 360-degree seal to shield your personal space and a built-in air purifying system to filter out pathogens — now comes with small gloves lining both sides of the helmet, allowing you to scratch your own face or take out your headphones without removing the helmet off and letting contaminants in. Next innovation – music to survive the pandemic by.

As a way to make replacement parts for space probes on planets that may not have metals or titanium easily available, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are testing ways to make robots out of ice that can be repaired or replaced with frozen liquids on other space bodies. Who would have thought that the guy doing ice sculptures of cows at the state fair is a future rocket scientist?

The U.K.-based startup Zero Emission Livestock Project (ZELP) claims that its solar-powered burp-catching masks for cows can neutralize the methane in cow burps—thus slowing the spread of greenhouse gas emissions and reducing climate change. Why didn’t we know about this when looking for a Christmas gift for Grandpa?

According to a new study, crocodiles today look very similar to ones from the Jurassic period 200 million years ago because they follow a pattern of evolution known as ‘punctuated equilibrium’ which allows them to survive unchanged during cooler periods and thrive when the climate becomes warmer. It may not be your imagination when a crocodile appears to smile, size you up and smack its lips when you say “global warming.”