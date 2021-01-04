FAA Can’t Explain Blue UFO Falling Into the Ocean Near Oahu

These days, most bright lights in the sky that drop to the ground are quickly explained – meteorite, skydivers, drone, lantern, etc. – but one that occurred over the island of Oahu in Hawaii has so far defied explanation. There were multiple witnesses but investigations by authorities have so far been fruitless — or so it seems. Could it have been ETs dropping in for a Christmas holiday vacation?

“I look up and then I was like oh s***!. I started calling my husband and them because they were all in the garage. I was like hey. Come look up there. See if you see what I see. They all said yea! I don’t know what it was. This one was going so fast.”

A witness named Moriah told Hawaii New Now that she spotted the elongated bright blue object passing over Princess Kahanu Estates on December 29. She and others followed the object in cars for about three miles until it dropped into the ocean. Moriah was one of a number of witnesses to report the UFO to 911. (Watch the video here.) While the police were on the scene, they all saw a second object – white this time – come from the same direction as the blue UFO, but this one stayed in the air until it disappeared over the mountains. Hawaii New Now followed up with the police on December 31st and was told there was no further information … and still no explanation.

“(We checked) but had no aircraft disappear off radars. And no reports of overdue or missing aircraft.”

That report came from FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor, who confirmed it was notified by the police of a possible downed plane. That seems like standard procedure, even though no one seemed to think this was a plane.

While it doesn’t appear to have been contacted on this UFO as of this writing, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Institute for Astronomy investigated a UFO in the area on October 24th and deemed it to be the reentry of a spent rocket booster used to launch Venezualan satellite, Venesat-1, twelve years ago in 2008. University Professor Richard Wainscoat said the reentry was captured by ATLAS, an asteroid impact early warning system on Haleakalā (Maui) and was tracked by the Pan-STARRS telescope on Haleakalā as well as the Canada-France-Hawaiʻi Telescope cloud camera on Maunakea and the AMOS systems on Haleakalā and Maunakea.

Why haven’t these tracking stations been contacted or given statements one way or the other on the December 29th UFO? As of this writing, there have also been no reports from organizations that track meteorites. Although this UFO didn’t look like a conventional meteorite, witnesses did comment on its high speed.

While a lack of transparency in government reports on unidentified space objects was a common occurrence in 2020, the year seemed to end with the hopes that this would change in 2021. This sounds like a good place to start.