Footage Captured a Ghost Wearing a White Nightgown at Haunted Hotel

Two Scottish friends were staying at “the most haunted hotel in the United Kingdom” when they captured something pretty creepy in their footage. Amanda Riddock and Maria Elliot were staying at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool, England, when a female with long dark hair and wearing a white nightgown seemingly appeared in their video.

While they were walking through the corridors of the hotel, they decided to take a video. In an interview with the Daily Record, Maria explained what happened, “We didn’t notice anything at the time, it was only when we got back to the room and watched the video that we seen it appear in a door window.”

Interestingly, the apparition appeared through the window of an unused stairwell that was blocked off from hotel guests so there shouldn’t have been anyone there. “It spooked us out big time. There was a lot of reviews on TripAdvisor describing ghost figures with long curly hair and a long white dress like a nightie,” she said.

A still photo of the ghostly apparition they caught on video can be seen here.

The Adelphi Hotel is no stranger to paranormal activity. The Sefton Suite, which is an exact replica of the first-class smoking lounge that was on the Titanic, is said to be quite paranormally active. In fact, three men dressed in navy uniforms have been seen at the far end of the room, which some people believe are the Titanic’s captain, Edward Smith, as well as two of his officers who were all on board the ship when it sank in 1912.

The third floor is rumored to be exceptionally haunted as some people have gotten very sick while they were there and others have felt a spirit watching them. Additionally, a demon is said to occupy that floor.

A “grey lady” wearing a Victorian-era dress has been witnessed in the basement; the apparition of a person has been seen hanging out of a window in the Crosby Room while nobody was in there and the window was locked; a spirit named George who has a toothbrush-style mustache and is always wearing a tuxedo is often experienced next to the bed while guests are asleep and his voice can be heard from a window on the Brownlow Hill side of the hotel which is where he apparently took his own life back in the 1930s; and the ghost of a 15-year-old pageboy named Raymond Brown who passed away at the hotel in 1961 when he got trapped in the baggage room lift and who still likes to help guests with their luggage.

Other paranormal activity includes a female ghost who goes through people’s clothing and other personal items, as well as a whistling entity that taps people on their shoulders and likes to breathe down their necks.

With all of that unexplained activity, it’s not surprising that Amanda and Maria were able to capture evidence of the paranormal.