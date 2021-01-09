Ghostly Patient Caught on Video at Abandoned Mental Hospital

The ghost of a former patient was seemingly captured on video at an abandoned mental hospital in Wales. Kayleigh Love was exploring the allegedly haunted location when something that looked like a dark shadow appeared at the end of the corridor.

In the video, Kayleigh stepped into a bathroom to look around prior to going down the hallway but when she moved her camera towards to the end of the corridor, that’s when the figure appeared in the doorway. When the camera moved back towards the end of the hallway, the entity seemingly disappeared. She didn’t notice the figure at the time that she was filming and only noticed it when she looked back through the footage and that her “stomach turned” when she noticed the spirit.

“Even when I had to edit the footage later on to slow it down so others can get a good look at her, it made me feel on edge and uneasy,” she said, adding that she believes the spirit was a “patient still trapped” at the facility. She went on to say, “I feel her story needs to be told and maybe this is her way of reaching out in order to cross over and escape this asylum.” “Watching the footage back now it still frightens me to think that we were that close to her and it almost seems as if she’s actually walking towards us.”

Some say that the figure looked as though it was wearing white clothing with long black hair, but you can decide for yourself as the video and a still photo can be seen here.

While she refused to give the name of the facility where the captured the footage of the ghost, many believe that it was at the Mid-Wales Hospital (also known as Talgarth Hospital and the Brecon and Radnor Counties Joint Lunatic Asylum) which was a psychiatric hospital in Talgarth, Powys, Wales, that operated from 1903 to 1999 and is rumored to be quite haunted.

It has a very sad history in regards to the treatments that were provided to patients suffering from mental illness, such as lobotomies, deep sleep therapies to induce comas, electroconvulsive therapy, and shock therapy.

As for the paranormal activity, a photograph was taken back in 2016 that seemingly showed a ghostly face in one of the abandoned hospital’s windows. Adam Smith was the one who took the photo and he stated, “Maybe it was a patient who had a lobotomy or perhaps a soldier patient from the war or maybe a Nazi prisoner. Whatever it was, it certainly gave me a fright.” (The picture that Adam took of the ghostly face can be seen here.)

Since Kayleigh wouldn’t confirm the location of where she investigated, it’s still unknown whether or not it was in fact the Mid-Wales Hospital, but based on its history of paranormal activity, it wouldn’t be surprising if that’s where she captured the ghostly apparition.